Popular Dallas beauty bar primes new Parisian-inspired salon for Plano

A new beauty bar is about to make Plano even prettier. Dallas-based BAM Beauty Bar will open its second location, at the Legacy West complex, on Saturday, October 31.

"BAM is bringing its iconic trademark flower wall and chic Parisian style to Legacy West," the company says in a release. "BAM is a game changer for the community in Plano and surrounding areas by bringing a new level of accessible luxury products and services to Legacy West."

BAM — an acronym for "Blowouts and Makeup" — is the creation of local attorney (and SMU grad) Mora Namdar, who was born in Dallas and raised in Plano. The first location opened in Dallas' West Village in 2017 and earned a fast following among the city's jet-setters. According to the release, celebrity clientele includes Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons and TV personality Kelly Osborne (who both attended the salon's one-year anniversary party).

BAM's goal is to offer "a luxury experience for an affordable price," the company says. Services include blowouts ($45), updos and half-updos ($75-$95), and makeup applications (starting at $35).

Monthly membership packages start at $80, and a unique "unlimited" blowout or makeup membership, which lets members come in every day, is a flat rate of $295 per month.

Events such as birthday parties and bridal gatherings can also be booked, starting at $45.

Clients can peruse the website to find a blowout style they like. They range from the Bombshell, described as, "Classic blowout with old Hollywood glamour, gorgeous body, and swept to the side," to the Boss, a "Straight, sleek, and professional blow dry." There's even a "Baby" blowout for kids age 10 and under and a "Bro-out" service for guys with shorter hair.

Add-ons (starting at $10) include braids, scalp massage, and deep conditioner. There's a full menu of hair extension services starting at $275.

BAM uses high-quality products and tools including Dyson hair dryers, T3 tools, and Balmain hair couture for hair services, they say.

For makeup application, BAM uses an eponymous beauty line of products that are hypoallergenic, cruelty free, and made exclusively in North America and Europe, they say. As with blowouts, makeup looks can be chosen from a menu online.

Because the salon is opening amid the coronavirus pandemic, special health and safety protocols are in place. Clients are required to wear face coverings, in keeping with local ordinances.

"BAM complies with all mandated COVID-19 protocols and takes hygiene as the utmost concern (with or without COVID)," a spokeswoman says. "All tools and stations are meticulously sanitized, all stylists wear masks, and many more steps are taken to ensure all necessary protocols are complied with. Additionally, as a property, Legacy West is taking measures to ensure the health and safety of their tenants and patrons, which can be viewed here."

The new salon will hold a Halloween-themed grand opening event for the public on Saturday, October 31. Best costume wins a prize of one month of the unlimited blowouts or makeup package. Also, first-time visitors for the first month will get 10 percent off their first visit with code BAMLegacy at checkout.

BAM at Legacy West is located next to Fabletics, at 7400 Windrose Ave. B #116, Plano. Hours are 7 am-7 pm Monday through Wednesday, 7 am-8 pm Thursday through Saturday, and 10 am-6 pm Sunday.