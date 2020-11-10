Texas' Whataburger issues its 2020 ugly Christmas sweater for holidays

That ugly sweater holiday party might be an ugly sweater holiday Zoom this year, but you still need to dress for the occasion. San Antonio-based Whataburger is making it easier than ever with the release of its latest holiday sweater.

"Sweater weather just got better," says a Whataburger news alert. "Beginning [November 10], Whataburger’s new holiday sweater is finally here, and it’s the most festive yet!"

The sweater is knit in the fast-food chain's signature orange — which is enough to make it stand out — but it also features a giant Whataburger across the chest and a chain of flying W's around the belly. If that's not quite enough to get people's attention, the bright orange is offset by red and green Christmas trees, holiday wreaths, and string lights to make a true statement piece. What that statement is remains up to you.

Whataburger's newest sweater is on sale now at the Whatastore, and it retails for $42.99. While you're there, check out the rest of the brand's holiday 2020 merch, including a Whatabuger-branded beanie-and-scarf set, and festive socks to help you cozy up with a sweet-and-spicy bacon burger under the ol' Christmas tree.

"This isn’t the only festive new addition to our lineup; we’ll be surprising fans with new holiday must-haves, from clothing to décor, throughout the month," teases the release.

Whataburger first got into the Christmas sweater game in 2018. That first edition was so popular, it sold out in a day. But the fervor dimmed by 2019; in fact, that version is still available at the marked-down price of $32.25.