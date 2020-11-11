Dallas shop centered entirely on what a girl wants debuts in Bishop Arts

Dallas' Bishop Arts District will soon be home to a one-of-a-kind shop that's focused on women.

Called Go Easy, it'll have various feelgood items including lotions, CBD oil balm, skin care, smoking accessories, and more. According to a release, it'll open on November 13 at 250 N. Bishop Ave., #150, in the space previously occupied by Jeremiah Jo, a candle store.

Go Easy is from Molly Mathias, owner of Magic Hour, a shop selling artists' handmade goods that's also in Bishop Arts. The release says she wanted to create a shop for women with all the things that alleviate anxiety.

"We are all extra stressed, and I even found myself re-evaluating my self-care routine," Mathias says. "I thought, 'Why don't we have a whole store dedicated to just that?'"

She calls Go Easy a one-stop self-care shop. In addition to the usual bath-body-face-hair stuff, it'll have sexual wellness products like vibrators and organic lube, plus pipes, postpartum products, books, energy supplements, and candles.

She tested the market first by selling these products via a website, Instagram page, and a pop-up shop. She saw enough sales to warrant a storefront.

The other benefit to a brick-and-mortar is that customers get a place to consult in person.

Mathias says there is particularly great curiosity about CBD and its use in maladies such as multiple sclerosis.

The shop will be open Monday-Friday 11 am-6 pm, and Saturday, 11 am-7 pm.