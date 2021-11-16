Duchess Kate's favorite London perfume boutique wafts into NorthPark Dallas

No shocker here, but when the Duchess of Cambridge's favorite (or favourite, as the Brits say) perfume was reported last month, the news went viral. Her signature scent? Jo Malone Orange Blossom cologne.

Dallasites who fancy themselves royalty can shop and smell like the duchess with the opening of a new standalone Jo Malone London boutique at NorthPark Center. Located on level one between Macy's and Nordstrom (between Billy Reid and Pandora), the shop is stocked with luxurious products for body, bath, and home.

"Discover bespoke fragrances, coveted candles, and sumptuous bath and body care — immaculately wrapped with finesse for a lasting impression in the Jo Malone London signature box," NorthPark posted on social media to announce the opening of the highly anticipated boutique.

Founded in London in 1994 by a real woman named Jo Malone, the company is now owned by Estee Lauder. Locally, the brand is sold at high-end retailers like Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

"Rewriting the rules of perfumery by mixing unexpected combinations of ingredients and providing elegant yet playful concepts where scent is used with abandon," the company says, "the world of Jo Malone London continues to inspire a loyal following."

And a royal following.

It was reported that Kate Middleton had Jo Malone's Orange Blossom candles burning in Westminster Abbey during her April 2011 wedding to Prince William. According to Hello magazine, Orange Blossom can now be hard to come by, and the brand has tweaked and re-released the scent as a zestier "Orange Bitters" version for the upcoming holiday season. It's available in candles, reed diffusers, and more.

Royal sister-in-law Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is said to be a fan of Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell and Wood Sage & Sea Salt colognes.

Besides the regal favorites, the brand says its best-selling scent is its sweet and classic English Pear and Freesia.

In time for gifting season, new limited-edition holiday fragrances include Starlit Mandarin & Honey; White Moss & Snowdrop; and Pine & Eucalyptus. There's even a Jo Malone Advent Calendar full of miniature products in various scents.

Prices for the full-size luxury products start around $50.

Jo Malone London at NorthPark Center is open 10 am-8 pm Monday-Saturday and 12-6 pm Sunday.