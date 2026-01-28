Dancing dreams
Comerica Bank prom dress drive returns with 7 DFW drop-off spots in 2026
It's time to start collecting dresses for the 2026 Comerica Bank North Texas Prom Dress Drive. The 11th annual event will provide dresses and accessories to local teens served by Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, and Dallas CASA, helping to make prom dreams come true for high-schoolers across Dallas-Fort Worth.
According to a release, the 2026 drive begins Monday, February 2.
Dresses and ensembles of all sizes are welcome (including plus sizes, 20 and up). Garments can be new or gently used, but organizers do ask that they be cleaned.
They are also accepting donations of new or gently loved shoes, purses, jewelry, and accessories.
Donations can be dropped off at seven Comerica banking centers across Dallas, Plano, and Frisco. Those locations and hours for drop-off are:
- Chapel Hill-Tollway: 2560 Dallas Pkwy., Plano. (9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday)
- Forest-Inwood: 5200 Forest Ln., Dallas. (9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday)
- Lovers Lane-Devonshire: 5647 W. Lovers Ln., Dallas. (9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday)
- Mockingbird-Abrams: 6260 E. Mockingbird Ln., Dallas. (9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday and 9 am-12 noon Saturday)
- NorthPark: 8850 Boedeker St., Dallas. (9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday and 9 am-12 noon Saturday)
- Parker-Premier: 3310 Premier Dr., Plano. (9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday and 9 am-12 noon Saturday)
- Preston John Hickman: 4111 Preston Rd., Frisco. (9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday)
Donations at Mockingbird-Abrams, NorthPark, and Parker-Premier banking centers will be accepted through 12 noon Saturday, February 28. The last day to donate for the other locations is by 5 pm Friday, February 27.
Contributors do not have to be Comerica Bank customers to donate.
Once the donations are collected and assembled, a "shopping" event for the teens will be held in March, and volunteers will be needed for set-up and personal shopping assistance. Watch for more information to come on the event website.
Project Beauty will again serve as the official drive partner, collecting dresses, donating beauty swag bags, and providing a complimentary prom-night makeover to one teen from each benefiting nonprofit.
"Since 2015, Comerica has donated 7,390 dresses, including 800 in 2025, to Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County and Greater Dallas," organizers say in the release.
For more information about the 2026 Comerica Bank Prom Dress Drive, visit the event's website.
This is the second big prom dress drive that's been announced for 2026; the annual St. Andrew Prom Closet at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano is also currently accepting donations.