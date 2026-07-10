R&R in Addison
Popular Dallas spa Hiatus unveils new retreat to pamper Addison
It's time to relax and say "spaaaaaah," Addison. Hiatus Spa, the award-winning Dallas-based day spa and med spa known for its membership model, is opening a location at Town Hall Square in September.
"We can't wait to bring our signature day spa and med spa experience to the community and welcome you through our doors this fall," Hiatus announced July 9 on Instagram.
Town Hall Square is at 5310 Belt Line Rd., Dallas, and is home to notable restaurants Chamberlain's Steak & Fish and Brentwood. The shopping center sits adjacent to the historic Old Addison Town Hall building.
Hiatus will open at Town Hall Square in September 2026.Photo courtesy of Hiatus
According to a release, the new retreat will bring Hiatus' signature blend of day spa and med spa services to Addison, with amenities including relaxation lounges, massage and facial treatment rooms, med spa treatment rooms, and Sunlighten infrared saunas in both the men's and women's lounges.
Hiatus fans will be happy to know that the Addison spa will include one of their most-loved amenities: a nail lounge with zero-gravity chairs for maximum relaxation during manis and pedis. (Tip: Do not skip the noise-canceling headphones and eye mask.)
Hiatus' full menu of services will be offered, including therapeutic massage, customized facials, nail therapies, body treatments, injectables, microneedling, and chemical peels.
"We're thrilled to become part of the Addison community," says Kate Sazer, CEO of Hiatus, in the release. "Addison is one of the most vibrant and fast-growing communities in North Texas, and we're excited to bring our philosophy of making self-care accessible, approachable, and part of everyday life to both residents and the many people who work and visit here."
Founded in Dallas in 2006, Hiatus has grown into one of Texas' largest spa brands, the release notes, with locations across Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. In DFW, there are two locations in Dallas (the original at Inwood Village and The Hill), Fort Worth, Frisco, Plano, Southlake, and Allen.
The company has earned multiple honors over the years, including recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
But it's Hiatus' H-Circle Wellness Membership, which offers special discounts and other benefits, that helps set it apart. The $99-per-month memberships help encourage regular self-care instead of occasional spa visits.
To celebrate the Addison opening, Hiatus is offering a Founding Membership promotion for the first 100 members. The offer includes a $50 spa credit and an exclusive H-Circle tote filled with products from HydroPeptide and SkinCeuticals, valued at $100.
A grand opening celebration is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.