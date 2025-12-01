Make That List
Just a few of the 160+ luxe holiday gifts at Dallas' NorthPark Center
It's already Dallas’ premier destination for luxury, fashion, and style, but this holiday season sees NorthPark Center sparkling brighter than ever.
Its unmatched lineup of global brands continues to grow, with exciting new additions that include Gianvito Rossi, IWC Schaffhausen, Moncler, Sisley Paris, Gap, SKIMS, and The Toy Maven.
Whether you're shopping for a fashion devotee, a fragrance collector, or someone who appreciates design and craftsmanship, NorthPark Center’s curated mix of boutiques makes finding the perfect elevated gift a joy.
Below, explore a selection of exquisite gift ideas, each one available now at NorthPark Center and ready to dazzle its recipient.
Photo courtesy of NorthPark Center
Gucci Women’s GG Crystal Horsebit Ballet Flat
Timeless, feminine, and forever chic, Gucci’s modern interpretation of the classic ballet flat makes an unforgettable holiday gift. Crafted in soft velvet adorned with a shimmering GG crystal motif, this ballerina features the house’s iconic light gold-toned horsebit hardware, a squared tucked toe, and a delicate bow. Its “sacchetto” construction and padded insole create a glove-like fit for luxury that looks beautiful and feels effortless. A dream shoe for the woman whose style is equal parts elegance and ease.
Photo courtesy of NorthPark Center
David Yurman Starburst Triple Drop Earrings
David Yurman’s wife Sybil was so moved by watching fireworks illuminate the Parisian sky that he was inspired to design his Starburst collection. These 18-karat yellow gold triple-drop earrings radiate with pavé-set diamonds totaling 4.22 carats, creating a dramatic yet impossibly refined silhouette. They’re the kind of heirloom-level gift that turns any moment — holiday or otherwise — into a celebration.
Photo courtesy of NorthPark Center
Diptyque Sapin Candle (Limited Edition)
Diptyque’s holiday releases are always collector favorites, and this year’s limited-edition Sapin candle is no exception. Wrapped in a hand-laid precious finish and illustrated with a poetic winter tableau, Sapin fills the home with the comforting scent of fresh evergreen. Notes of pine, resin, and winter woods evoke the enveloping warmth of a holiday forest. It’s the perfect hostess gift or a luxurious seasonal ritual for your own space.
Photo courtesy of NorthPark Center
Dolce & Gabbana DG Logo Handbag
For the handbag aficionado, Dolce & Gabbana’s embroidered satin DG Logo bag is a masterpiece of Italian craftsmanship. Its unique satin body is hand-embroidered for a rich, dimensional finish, while the refined DG emblem adds sculptural charm. An Alcantara-lined interior with a zip pocket provides polished practicality. From holiday galas to evening dinners, this is a statement piece destined to turn heads.
Photo courtesy of NorthPark Center
Creed Absolu Aventus
A bold re-imagination of one of the world’s most celebrated fragrances, Absolu Aventus elevates Creed’s iconic pineapple-forward composition with a bright burst of grapefruit and a smoky Haitian vetiver base. The result is a refined, modern scent that balances freshness with depth, and it's ideal for the fragrance lover who appreciates artistry and evolution.
Photo courtesy of NorthPark Center
Versace Medusa Ornament
Versace turns holiday decor into high design with this porcelain Medusa Garland ornament. Featuring intricate detailing and a glossy satin-finish braided string, the piece brings a touch of opulence to any tree or mantel display. It’s a luxurious stocking stuffer or a sophisticated keepsake for collectors of all things gilded and glamorous.
To explore even more extraordinary finds — over 160 curated gifts! — see the full NorthPark Holiday Gift Guide here.
And while you're there shopping, be sure to make the most of the season with NorthPark Center’s lineup of festive programming, which range from Santa visits to live performances.