Shopping action has ramped up for June, just in time for CultureMap's monthly Where to Shop list, which has 10 vendor options that merit investigation. The list includes two sustainable endeavors; two well-known jewelry brand names; plus two fashion shows for those who like attending events. And men get their due with three options — maybe because it's Father's Day this month?
Here's 11 shopping ops for June:
Chubbies
Casual men’s apparel brand from Austin whose claim to fame is that it sells shorts at the "proper" length - whether that's for the golfer, workout warrior, vacationer, or couch captain - has opened at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco. It's their fourth store in Texas and second in DFW, after a Southlake location that opened last fall. They have a fun, youthful persona, describing themselves as "the official outfitters of Friday at 5 pm." In addition to men's apparel, the Frisco store also carries a Kid's collection, including Boys and Toddler Swim and casual styles. Find it at 2601 Preston Rd #1036, Frisco.
Don Morphy
Dallas-based menswear designer Don Morphy will host its first-ever Man of the Moment Father’s Day Fashion Show, featuring their Summer 2024 collection modeled on the runway by notable Dallas fathers. The June 12 event will benefit two nonprofits: Threads for Change and Colored Me Empowered. Festivities begin with a VIP cocktail hour at 6 pm; the fashion show starts at 7:30 pm, with an afterparty to follow, all at The Mason Hotel, 115 S Beckley Ave., Dallas. Tickets are $100 for general admission and $175 for VIP, available here.
Eiseman Jewels
Family-owned Dallas jeweler celebrating 60 years is deploying an exciting redesign and expansion of its NorthPark Center salon to three newly-designed adjoining boutiques, with completion expected in early January 2025. The three boutiques - Rolex, TUDOR, and Eiseman Jewels, which includes a dedicated Cartier space and private room - will boast nearly 6,000 square feet. While undergoing renovation, Eiseman will move its retail operation three doors down between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom on level one. The temporary location opens May 31.
Good Local Markets
Farmers market on the east side of Dallas officially moves into summer hours at its two locations: White Rock at 1450 Old Gate Ln. is now open Saturday from 8 am-12 pm, and Lakewood at 6434 E. Mockingbird Ln. is now open Sunday from 9 am-1 pm. The markets include the produce, baked goods, tamales, sweets, jams, and other foodstuffs you'd expect, but also candles, sauces, florals, and other gifty fodder, all 100 percent local, within a 150-mile radius of Dallas.
Gorjana
Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand known for laid-back gold jewelry continues its march across Texas with a new store at Plano’s Legacy West. Opened Saturday, June 1, the 1,528-square-foot boutique is the brand's 10th Texas location and fourth in Dallas-Fort Worth. Shoppers can expect to find signature necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings featuring diamonds, opals, sapphires and more - all priced from $50-$100 with complimentary gift wrapping. Personal stylists are eager to help pick out beautiful things at the new spot, 7700 Windrose Ave. #G155.
H&M Home
H&M at the Galleria has expanded to accommodate the first H&M Home in Texas and just the 10th nationwide. H&M Home sells home goods ranging from duvet covers to linen napkins, planters, cookware, outdoor decor, lighting, and more at wallet-friendly prices. H&M Home now occupies 7,500 square feet on level two near Nordstrom, next to the existing H&M store, which sells men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, and accessories. (They have separate entrances.)
Hari Mari
In time for summer vacations and Father's Day gifting, the Dallas-based flip-flip brand has teamed up with reality TV personality Shep Rose of Bravo TV's Southern Charm to launch a new men's sandal line called The Clipper. It marks the company's first flip-flop made with waterproof full-grain leather. The Clipper is available in the colors "cask" and "lagoon" for $110 on HariMari.com, and comes packaged in premium boxing with a nautical-themed key chain.
Juneteenth Fashion Experience
The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall in Plano hosts its third annual celebration of Black fashion and culture on Saturday, June 15. Emceed by fashion designer Venny Etienne from Project Runway, the event will honor both local and nationally recognized Black designers, creatives, and entertainers including ready-to-wear designer Stephen Goudeau and AND MADE, a go-to accessory brand for celebs. As a new component to this year's event, the show will honor contributions to Black haircare and beauty with a showcase by haircare wellness brand NU Standard, with a special appearance by Keya Neal of The Kolour Kulture, and founder of Texture Vs. Race. Events begin at 4 pm. General admission ($20) and reserved table tickets (up to $375) can be purchased here.
Reformation
Sustainable fashion brand opened a location at NorthPark Center on May 25 — its second in Dallas and fifth in Texas. The store offers vintage-inspired apparel and accessories, including dresses, denim, tops and tees, shoes, handbags and more. In keeping with their sustainability mission, customers can drop off their pre-loved Reformation items, including shoes, bags, tees, outerwear, jeans, sweaters, and activewear, to be recycled via RefRecycling in exchange for store credit. Located on level one between Macy's and Dillard's.
Simon Outlet Centers
On June 8-9, Simon Premium Outlets and The Mills properties will host National Outlet Shopping Day, an event that debuted in 2022 and draws deal hunters to Simon outlet centers across the U.S. Who can resist bargains on top of bargains, plus coupons, giveways, DJs, prize wheels, selfie station, and free Dippin' Dots. The event will be celebrated at three DFW centers: Allen Premium Outlets, Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, and Grapevine Mills, each with its own bounty of sales — meaning, you simply must visit all three.
TravisMathew
TravisMathew is a men’s and women’s lifestyle and performance apparel brand inspired by breezy, laid-back Southern California, where it was founded in 2007. (It's named for co-founder Travis Matthew Johnson.) Originally a golf apparel and accessories company, their lines now incorporate a smart blend of cutting-edge performance, premium style, and innovative design for active individuals. After stores in Plano and Southlake, they opened their first Dallas boutique in mid-May at NorthPark Center on level one near Macy's.