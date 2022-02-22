Cult favorite Le Creuset selects Dallas to relaunch buzzy sales event

A French cookware brand known for its beautiful colors and appearance is hosting one of its infrequent sales, in person for the first time since 2020. Le Creuset, whose colorful Dutch ovens are a favorite amongst savvy home bakers and restaurants alike, will host its "Factory to Table Sale," a four-day shopping event at Dallas Market Center on April 21-24.

Founded in 1925, Le Creuset has been around for nearly a century, crafting a line of cast iron pots with enameled coatings in festive colors that make them suitable to move from oven to table.

In recent years, the company has enjoyed a boost thanks to a resurgence of interest in cast iron goods, one that increased during the pandemic when people were doing more cooking at home. Bread bakers love them because their fitted lids create an even heating chamber inside which results in a nicely baked loaf.

They've also appeared more frequently in service at fine-dining restaurants such as Elm + Good.

The Cocotte, or French Oven, was one of their first products, and is still the most popular, sold in a range of colors including Volcanic orange, which is their trademark color.

Le Creuset has held such sales in the past; but post COVID-19, the sales became virtual. According to a release, the company has chosen Dallas to make its foray back into in-person ticketed sales events.

The sales are generally a big draw because they feature a big selection that includes limited-edition colors and rare shapes and styles not typically found in the U.S. People actually pay a cover charge to get in.

One other likely reason the sales are a big draw is because, at full price, they're not cheap. Their round Dutch oven ranges from $210 to $600, depending on what size you buy.

The event begins on Thursday April 21, which is a VIP day, giving attendees first access to the sale, snacks & refreshments, and the opportunity to purchase "mystery boxes," only one per customer. Tickets are $25.

The remainder of the event, Friday April 22 to Sunday April 24, consists of two- or three-hour general admission sessions, and tickets are $10. Advance online ticket purchase is required for all sessions.

Hospitality industry members get exclusive discounts: Chefs, restaurateurs, and other food & beverage professionals get an extra 10 percent off select items, on top of existing discounts, with proof of ID, such as an employee ID or paycheck stub.

They'll be limiting capacity to 250-350 people per session, and encouraging social distancing and adhering to all local COVID-safety protocols.

They're also donating a portion of ticket sale proceeds from the 2022 Factory to Table Sales to Meals on Wheels America to support seniors facing isolation and hunger. Purchase tickets online at lecreuset.ticketspice.com/FTTEvent-Dallas.