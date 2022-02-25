HGTV's popular No Demo Reno seeks Dallas homeowners ready for a re-do

Cable channel HGTV has wrought many horrors upon us — shiplap, sliding barn doors, painted brick — but hopefully a home renovation show focused on Dallas-Fort Worth will choose a wiser path.

Called No Demo Reno, the series debuted in March 2021 and has been renewed for a second season. They're now casting homeowners in Dallas-Fort Worth who are willing to trade in autonomy in exchange for a redesign of their home.

The series is hosted by Jenn Todryk, AKA the "Rambling Redhead," whose highly relatable blog, "Life as a Rambling Redhead," and passion for renovating has earned her more than a million followers on Instagram. She's originally from Burleson; she and her husband Mike own Armor Coffee, a coffee shop in Allen, and they have three kids.

She's also written a book, published in 2017, titled W(h)ine: 50 Perfect Wines to Pair with Your Child's Rotten Behavior, which she says has sold out three times.

Here's some of her trademark rambling:

"I'd just be a stay at home mom who has the skin tone of printing paper, who never leaves the house, posts on Instagram and has conversations with herself all day. I'm not even kidding about the conversations- I never knew that I did this until I started being mic'd for the show I'm filming. I talk to myself non-stop and the audio guy and producer can hear the conversation and it's pretty embarrassing and I may be mentally unstable but that's an entirely different post in itself ... Actually, NO. Let’s discuss this- do you talk to yourself?! Like, a full blown 2-3 person conversation?! IS THIS THE 'MOTHER’S ILLNESS'?! Please tell me I'm not alone. *I mean, even if I am alone in this, it’s cool. I’ll just talk to myself. Totes comfortable with it."

The show follows her as she combines design solutions and cost-saving ideas to create transformations on homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area — often without removing walls. That's one positive aspect to the show: It rejects demolition as the path to renovation, meaning no removing walls and instead retaining the existing floorplan.

While Todryk is the host, the renovations are executed by general contractor Tony Taveras and master carpenter David Piper.

The show just issued a call, searching for homeowners in North Dallas, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Fairview, Lucas, Prosper, Richardson, Frisco, and Lucas. "An incredible home designer and their team will transform your outdated spaces into a home that fits your needs," it says.

While the design is free, the homeowner is expected to ante up anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000, depending on the extent of the renovation.

They're looking for:

Homeowners in need of a cosmetic home renovation ranging from 2-4 spaces

Homeowners must have an existing budget between $50K-100K (3-4 spaces) and $10K-20K for (2 spaces)

3-4 space renovations will focus on kitchens, bathrooms, living areas, main bedrooms, and a bonus space

2-space refreshes will focus on outdoor spaces, kitchen, laundry room, office, bathroom, In-law suites, living spaces

Also, homeowners must be willing and able to vacate during the remodel which takes from 6-8 weeks. There's an online form for candidates to apply.