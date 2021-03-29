Mega-discount chain Crazy Cazboy's opens first Texas store in Arlington

There's a frenzy of discounts going down in Arlington with the arrival of Crazy Cazboy's, a buzzy discount superstore that opened in a former Tom Thumb at 5425 S. Cooper St. on March 26.

Crazy Cazboy's is a membership-only store that sells just about eveything including electronics, food, health & beauty, pet, baby, and sporting goods.

That could include Christmas cards, makeup, turmeric tablets, home pregnancy kits, laptop cases, trash bags, Hanes underwear, facial hair scissors, Burt's Bees hand cream, dog treats, outdoor light bulbs, glue sticks, mattresses, and the occasional Apple watch.

The concept gets its inventory from from places like Amazon, Target, and Walmart, and so it changes all the time.

One of the things that makes it such a bargain hunter's dream — and a place you must fiendishly return to day after day &mdash is the fact that the prices drop every day.

The starting point is Friday, as follows:

Friday - $7

Saturday - $5

Sunday - $3

Monday - $2

Tuesday - $1

Wednesday 25 cents

On Thursdays they're closed, and the store is fully restocked with new merchandise.

According to a release, this is the first location in Texas for this discount chain, but the fifth overall. Other locations are in Guntersville, Alabama; Pensacola, Florida; and Columbia, South Carolina. But at 41,140 square feet, the Arlington store is their largest so far.

The concept was founded by entrepreneur John Cassimus, the former founder of the also-popular Zoë’s Kitchen restaurant chain.

"We offer the most extreme discount pricing on the best products in the market and customers travel on average 35 miles to visit our stores daily," Casssimus says in a statement. "Now, we are excited to offer this unique membership-based retail shopping experience to the Arlington, Texas market.

Cassimus predicts that customers will be shocked by the space, the number of products, and the deep discounts.

"Shopping at Crazy Cazboy's is always an experience and we are excited to bring our crazy, fun, ridiculously great deals to Texas," he says. "It's going to be a lot of fun, you are going to save a ton of money and you won’t want to miss it!"

Customers are encouraged to download the Crazy Cazboy's app before heading to the store. Before you enter, you'll be scanned in via the app to help manage the number of customers shopping at one time.

You're not allowed to wear jackets inside the store, nor can you bring in purses or bags.

Once in the store, you can shop for as many items as you want and at checkout, you have the option of purchasing a $15 yearly membership or a $5 daily shopping pass.

You can also shop via the app, any time.

There's something called Crazy Cazboy Bins, offered online 24/7. Visit www.cazboy.com and click on the Crazy Cazboy Bins link. Shipping is free on orders over $30 and is available to all 50 states in the U.S. No membership is required to shop online.