Summer pop-up at Dallas' West Village turns drab dorm rooms into adorbs abodes

Before the fun of living in a college dorm comes the thrill of decorating the dorm room.

In the olden days, just-matched roomies might gab on the phone about their favorite colors, then meet up to shop at a big-box store — filling carts with complementary bedspreads and extra-long twin sheets — as their first big test of roommate compatibility.

Along came this newfangled thing called the Internet, social media communities, and e-tailers like Dormify, a dedicated college lifestyle and home décor destination. The online curator of stylish products for small spaces is popping up this summer at a temporary brick-and-mortar space in Dallas' West Village.

The Dormify pop-up will be open at 3699 McKinney Ave., Suite 405, from Saturday, June 26 "through August," a spokeswoman says. Hours will be 11 am-7 pm Monday through Saturday and 12-6 pm Sunday.

More than just a little store of pillows and posters, Dormify aims to streamline the entire shopping experience for college students, they say.

"Dormify offers curated products specifically designed for Gen Z’s living spaces, while arming them with the tools they need to make their space their own," a release says.

And by tools, they don't mean a thumbtacks to post class schedules and professor office hours. They mean design tools.

"Dormify is offering free one-on-one design consultation with Dormify expert stylists when you book an appointment in advance," they say. "College students-to-be can design their dream room in store and have their purchase shipped directly to their destination, no heavy lifting required."

To clarify: There is nothing to walk out of the store with. You pick out your items and have them shipped to your home or dorm.

Price points range from $24 for a Cozy Cord Throw Pillow and $59 for a Super Soft Ajax Throw Blanket to $149 for a Twin XL Eyelash Fringe Comforter Set and $189 for a Twin XL Powered Headboard. Almost everything in-store and online is under $200, they say.

They recommend booking an appointment in advance (using this link) to reserve an hour of dedicated time for students (and their parents!) to design their dream room; they'll provide looks and ideas pulled in advance based upon a customer's style preferences provided ahead of time. Be sure to bring your dorm layout or assignment if you have it.

The pop-up has several different vibes and styles set up so that shoppers can see the product in person and ultimately mix and match their bedding and accessories to create a look that's unique and personalized. Already purchased a favorite piece you want to build around? Bring it, they say. And don't forget roomie input.

"You can bring your roommate in for a dual appointment or even FaceTime them in during the appointment," the spokeswoman says.