Office furniture legend Herman Miller to open store on Dallas' Knox Street

One of the world's most famous furniture designers is opening a store in Dallas: Herman Miller, whose ground-breaking desks and chairs transformed the office as we know it today, will open a location dedicated to performance seating and home office solutions at 3107 Knox St.

The store is an "experiential" concept that allows customers to test-drive Herman Miller products and experience the benefits of sitting well first-hand. It will be the second of its kind to open in Texas, following Austin, and according to a release, will open on August 17.

MillerKnoll's President of Global Retail Debbie Propst says in a statement that the store was created in response to customer demand. It will be dedicated to supporting small business owners and those working from home with a full range of performance seating, as well as home office essentials.

"As more companies introduce flexible work-from-home practices or plan to remain entirely remote, the need for a proper home office set-up is here to stay," Propst says. "Advancing our customers' productivity, health, and overall well-being is at the core of what we do, and with this shift in market demand, the goal of our new retail experience is to ensure they receive the guidance and support that is needed to create the optimal at-home workspace."

The store will comprise 1,500 square feet and will come with dedicated ergonomic specialist to help shoppers understand the health and productivity benefits of sitting well.

Herman Miller is big on things like ergonomics, including postural distribution of weight, a key to circulation and focus. Their furniture features benefits like breathable suspension materiality and backrest adjustments, not to mention aesthetic elements like customizable finishes and stylish details.

The company also offers a chat function on their website, if shoppers prefer to experience the store virtually,via a personalized one-on-one video call feature.

Propst says that a Dallas location made sense because of its big business community, and Knox District was the obvious choice.

"With one of the highest concentrations of corporate headquarters in the US, Dallas has always been an important market for Herman Miller," Propst says. "Swiftly becoming the city's 'furniture row,' the bustling Knox District is a perfect neighborhood for our exciting new retail offering."

Many retailers are shifting away from brick-and-mortar, but not MillerKnoll Global Retail, whose brands include Herman Miller, Knoll, Design Within Reach, Fully, and HAY. Herman Miller Dallas is the ninth of its kind to open in under a year, with stores now in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Tokyo, Chicago, Greenwich, Boston, and Seattle.