Dallas' 2021 Turtle Creek home tour will include exclusive Perot reception

One of Dallas' most fun home tours returns, but alas in virtual form only: The 2021 version of The Turtle Creek Association's annual home tour will be virtual for the second year in a row, this time featuring local TV personality Ron Corning as host.

Called "Life Elevated," the 20th Anniversary Tour of Homes will give virtual visitors a peek at what a release describes as some of the finest, most glamorous, and intriguing residences in high-rise buildings on the corridor. The tour will share personal stories, architectural anecdotes, and peeks at art, heirlooms, and unique design.

While the pandemic rules out any opportunity to personally troop through these fancy residences and check for dust atop the mantel, this year's tour does come with an exclusive reception inside the headquarters of the Perot Companies in Dallas. Details are below.

Homes

There are five residences on the tour, with buildings and units as follows:

A contemporary unit at The Claridge, featuring an open modern atmosphere that accommodates the owners' furnishings and art collected during frequent worldwide travel

A mid-century modern at 3525 Turtle Creek Blvd. that was designed by Harwell Hamilton Harris in 1957. The current owners have restored the unit, including all wood panels and wood double doors, restored to their original luster

The "Grand Dame" of Turtle Creek at 3525, an eclectic charmer with rich, layered interior design, highlighting a series of eras and movements, wrought by interior designer Josh Pickering, who's created harmony with disparate styles, juxtaposing textures, and contrasting colors

A modern contemporary at The Warrington at 3831 Turtle Creek Blvd., boasting flexible open spaces that blur the boundaries between the indoors and outdoors, with a streamlined modern feel as well as stunning park and skyline views.

The tour will also include the iconic residence at The Warrington of the late Judy Pittman, known as "the Queen of Turtle Creek Boulevard," whose family has allowed TCA one last glimpse into her two-story penthouse, a celebration of traditional design elements that shares her great appreciation for antiques, classic art, symmetry, and design rich with history. This segment of the show will celebrate her and the elevated lifestyle she brought to the corridor.

Reception

In addition to the tour, there'll be an exclusive benefit reception on Saturday, October 9, from 7-10 pm inside the headquarters of the Perot Companies in Dallas, for unprecedented access to Perot Legacy Hall, which showcases the remarkable collection of historical artifacts from H. Ross Perot. This private collection includes items from Perot's childhood and wall after wall of faces and memorable moments in a magnificent setting.

This event is the featured fundraiser for the Turtle Creek Association, the nonprofit whose mission is to be the primary guardian, advocate, and champion that leads in the preservation, enhancement, and protection of the Turtle Creek Corridor.

Tickets

Ticket information is available at www.turtlecreekassociation.org/2021-tour-of-home-tickets.

The basic Virtual Tour of Homes is $25.

The Premiere Package is $175, and includes exclusive access to Virtual Tour of Homes, plus a bottle of wine and charcuterie board from Salum Restaurant with Serrano ham, Peppered Salami, pate, Spanish aged Chorizo, Manchego Cheese, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, French Brie, Sharp White Cheddar, Toast Points, Grapes, Assorted Nuts, Homemade fig paste.

The Benefit-Reception hosted at the Perot Companies - Turtle Creek Campus: $500.

This exclusive social event will be a night of live entertainment, dancing, heavy hors d'oeuvre and cocktails. In addition, the Perot family is allowing full access to Legacy Hall, the Ross Perot Sr. private collection. Limited capacity and advance ticketing with RSVP will be required due to security.

For more info, visit their website at www.turtlecreekassociation.org/2021-homes.