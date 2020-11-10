Choosing art for your home can be a little daunting, but as any interior designer will tell you, it's an important element to include in your space. Thanks to online shopping, there are endless options. But what pieces should you select?

Consider independent art from Fine Art America. Based in Santa Monica, the art and photography community features big names and independent artists from all over the world and allows you to find something singular and suited to your specific style. Shop unique prints, home decor, apparel, and even yoga mats and phone cases.

You can expect your items to ship in about three days and arrive at your doorstep quickly thanks to 16 around-the-clock facilities in five countries, located all over the world.

As a bonus, you can feel good about supporting independent artists and galleries. Each purchase funds the person who created it, which is especially important as small businesses struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Browse the works of featured artists each month, including a recent pick, Te Hu. The digital artist creates vivid, fantasy-filled prints that would add depth to any room. Or be inspired by evocative, nature-inspired photography and digital art from South Africa's Johan Swanepoel.

If you've ever thought about spreading your own artistic wings, Fine Art America is the ideal marketplace to do so. Selling your art online is simpler than you might think, and it begins with an easy account setup on the Fine Art America website.

Next, upload your images, and choose the products that you want to sell. This can be anything from photographs to sculptures to textiles. Because you can gauge the value of your work better than anyone, you set your price points. Then begin selling your art to consumers, locally and internationally.

Worried about marketing? Fine Art America has tools and resources to boost sales and help you get your work to potential buyers. Establish branded online stores, sell your work on social media, write blog posts, create e-mail campaigns, and more.

Start shopping for art now, and make the world a little more artistic.