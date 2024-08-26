Dorm Room Dreams
Hunt family heiress wows internet with her neon SMU Dallas dorm room
When it comes to college decor, we've come a long way from the Bed, Bath & Beyond Bed-In-a-Bag — at least at SMU.
Incoming freshman Ava Hunt quickly went viral last week for her frilly, floral, neon, and mirrored dorm room, thanks to an Instagram post from her mother.
The Dallas-based Hunt family is comprised of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark, his wife Tavia, and their three daughters Gracie, Knobel, and Ava.
Tavia's post includes several photos of the pink-hued pad, which Ava Elizabeth shares with her roommate, also named Ava — but Ava Jacquelyn (no last name, but check those matching Ava neon name signs).
Ultra-feminine brand LoveShackFancy is tagged in the post for its floral bedding, ottomans, and coveted brand-collab Stanley cup.
Floral LoveShackFancy items abound.Instagram
Eagle-eyed Realtor.com also ID'd several other luxe items, including a $225 Riki magnifying mirror and a $399 pink and gold desk chair and a $199 iridescent globe lamp, both from Pottery Barn.
The 19-year-old Ava is set to participate in Southern Methodist University's cheer team, and hasn't declared a major yet.
She is a legacy at SMU, with her father Clark attending the university in the '80s and her uncle, FC Dallas owner Dan Hunt, graduating from the school in 2000.
Her grandfather Lamar Hunt, who founded the Dallas Texans (now Kansas City Chiefs) and Dallas Burn (now FC Dallas) — and famously coined the term "The Super Bowl" — played football for the Mustangs before graduating in 1956.
The two Avas in their dorm room.Instagram
"Today, I left a piece of my heart at SMU," Tavia wrote in her post, which currently has more than 13,000 likes. "I’m wading through emotions as I pass by your now too-clean room, the house is too quiet without your laughter ... You’ve worked so hard to get here. Everything that you do from here on out is for you—for your success, happiness, and God’s glory ... Stay safe. Get sleep. Have faith in yourself. And remember, Mom and Dad are ALWAYS here when you need us. I love you MORE."
Ava responded to her mother's touching tribute in the comments: "I’m not crying you are 😭" and "I love you so much Mom."
August 26 is the first day of classes at SMU.