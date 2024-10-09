Closure News
Discount chain Big Lots to close 8 more stores in Dallas-Fort Worth
Ohio-based national discount chain Big Lots is undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and is closing down more locations, including 23 newly-revealed store closures going down in Texas.
The chain executed a first round of closings in September, consisting of 344 stores slated to be closed, with four in the Dallas area includin Dallas, Richardson, Garland, and Frisco.
Now they've added another 150 locations to be shuttered, which they revealed in recent filings as part of their Chapter 11 bankruptcy process including a filing on October 4.
That includes eight in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Texas has the most locations closing on the list with 23. That's followed by California (17), New York (9) and Florida (9).
The eight in DFW are as follows:
- The Colony: 5000 Main St.
- Fort Worth: 1255 Town Square Dr.
- Fort Worth: 5800 Overton Ridge Blvd.
- Garland: 3178 Lavon Dr.
- Mansfield: 989 N Walnut Creek Dr. #151
- Plano: 600 W. 15th St.
- Rockwall: 2855 Ridge Rd.
- Rowlett: 3601 Lakeview Pkwy.
See the full list of newly-announced closures here.
The latest round brings the total number of closures to nearly 500. The company plans to sell its assets and ongoing business operations to private equity firm Nexus Capital Management.
Other closures across Texas include:
- Amarillo: 3510 E Interstate 40
- Beaumont: 5910 Eastex Fwy
- College Station: 1913 Texas Ave S
- Converse: 8318 Fm 78
- Corpus Christi: 4101 Interstate Hwy 69 Access Rd
- Houston: 9795 Westheimer Rd
- Houston: 6138 Hwy 6 N
- Katy: 923 S Mason Rd
- Pearland: 2028 N Main St
- Nacogdoches: 4919 North St, Ste 101
- Portland: 1239 U.S. 181
- Round Rock: 1201 S Interstate 35 Ste 200
- San Antonio: 6900 San Pedro Ave Ste 119
- Tomball: 27816 State Hwy 249
- Tyler: 1421 S Beckham Ave