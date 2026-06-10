Floral studio in booming Celina blossoms with plans for full flower shop
Tucked behind the sprawling grounds of Shades of Green, a 10-acre garden center in Celina, sits a house where Rebecca Calvert and Julie Holland often work into the wee hours creating floral arrangements for their Greenologie Flower Shop.
Open since June 2025, Greenologie is a boutique floral design studio that offers handcrafted floral arrangements, flower delivery or pick-up, floral design workshops, and wedding and event floral design services. For the last year, Calvert and Holland have been operating from Shades of Green, by appointment only.
But the floral business is booming in Celina - one of the fastest-growing cities in the country - and the duo has ambitious plans to transform the floral business into a traditional flower shop. They're used to putting in the long hours it will take to make it grow.
“We flower-design a lot at nighttime,” Calvert says. “We always joke — because the lighting isn't great — that we're kind of designing in the dark. The next day we get over there, and we're like, oh, it's really, really beautiful.”
In addition to making custom floral arrangements, Greenologie also offers flower arranging classes for the public, including the upcoming Sips & Stems: Wine Glass Flower Arranging Night, on July 15 at Valley Vines in Celina.
Last fall, the company launched a porch decorating service called Pumpkin Porch Party, which featured multi-colored pumpkins, gourds and seasonal flowers. It was a hit, and they plan to offer the service again this year.
“People pay you to zhuzh up their porch,” Calvert says. “We launched it last minute, and it went really well. We did about 30 porches over North Texas and it was super fun.”
Greenologie will offer Pumpkin Porch Party in the fall.Photo courtesy of Greenologie
Calvert co-owns Greenologie and Shades of Green Nursery + Landscape with her husband, Jarratt Calvert. Flowers are a family business.
Rebecca Calvert’s father, Jeff McCauley, opened Shades of Green in 1977 with a childhood friend while they were students at Texas A&M University. The first Shades of Green garden center opened in McKinney in 1988 before relocating to Frisco in 1994. In 2022, a second location opened in Celina, which is now the company’s sole Shades of Green garden center.
Calvert and Holland have to be nocturnal florists because of their day jobs at Shades of Green.
After graduating from Texas A&M University with a degree in communications, Calvert, a longtime Celina resident, spent nearly a decade working in corporate human resources. Following the birth of her first child, she decided to leave the corporate world and found a new way to use her HR experience through her work at Shades of Green.
“I would say [Shades of Green] is the job I have to do, and Greenologie is the job I get to do,” Calvert says.
Holland, the garden center manager and a Celina resident, earned a degree in agricultural services and development with a focus on horticulture at Tarleton State University. Prior to beginning her career at Shades of Green four years ago, she taught floral and horticulture classes and ran a flower shop from her classroom. Holland traces her botany bond back to her grandmother, whose flower shop she loved visiting as a young girl.
Flowers used in Greenologie arrangements are sourced from Trader Joe’s and from Rebecca Calvert’s Celina home garden.Photo by Karen Chaney
Calvert says she and Holland share responsibilities as well as a similar design aesthetic.
“We are more on the contemporary side — whimsical is a good word,” Calvert says. “We've done a few events and weddings where it was kind of copy and paste, and that's great too. But we both have the most fun whenever we can design without any constraints.”
The owners' goal is to open their own brick-and-mortar shop in the next five years. For now, orders placed online for Greenologie can be delivered or picked up at Shades of Green, 1213 E. Sunset Blvd., Celina.
“Greenologie will have its actual own little flower shop next to the Shades of Green storefront,” Calvert says. “It will be a traditional flower shop with gifts and a flower bar to pick your flowers from.”