Shopping News
Coffee shop in Dallas' Oak Cliff spawns quaint fine goods store sibling
A quaint new shop has opened in Dallas' Oak Cliff, with all manner of artsy things: Called Outpost Fine Goods, it's at 1320 W. Davis St., in the space previously occupied by the Book Doctor who relocated to southern Dallas, where it's selling clothing, dry foods, textiles, art, decor, homewares, vintage, and everyday items.
Outpost is from a team that knows the area well: Noah and Caroline Irby and Trevin and Hannah Willison, who already own Wayward Coffee, which they opened next door four years ago. (They've since added another location in the Design District.)
Noah, Trevin, and Hannah met while working at local coffee shops; Caroline had retail experience from working at shops such as All Good Things, a gift shop in Bishop Arts from owner Kristen McDaniel, who Caroline says served as a good inspiration.
While Outpost has gifts, their goal is to be purposeful, Noah says. "We want it to be utilitarian, have useful goods, things that you would actually need," he says.
They also want to support good businesses, with a mix of local and Texan items, as well as out-of-state unique pieces other Dallas shops don’t carry. That includes
- Lillian Anna Flint Ceramics from Oak Cliff
- Boyds of Texas Scents, from San Antonio
- Bradley Mountain Bandanas and Leather Accessories, from San Diego
- Al’Ard olive oil soap bars, from Palestine
- 6pm Candle Co., from Houston
- Incienso de Santa Fe fragrances
- NLT, LA-based South Korean apparel
There is also a small rack with vintage clothing.
"We want to carry brands that inspire us and share our values: ethically made, sustainable, independent small businesses," Caroline says.
The space feels warm and relaxed, featuring vintage wooden chairs, plants, and a seating area with a comfy couch and chairs, where people can lounge. Noah and Caroline’s dog River is an unexpected host who welcomes customers as they walk in and adds to the homey feel.
There's also a small bar where customers can order high-end tequila, mezcal, sotol, rum, bourbon, and beer.
"I picked the brands I enjoy drinking," Trevin says. "Having a bar is an easier way to connect, it gives you something to sip on while you shop."
"Our neighborhood is picking up our vibe, that it's not just a store," he says. "And there's crossover from Wayward — we have our regulars from next door popping in."