The 80s Are Back
Beloved '80s store Z Gallerie debuts pop-up at Galleria Dallas
A beloved design icon from the '80s is back: Home decor name Z Gallerie is making a comeback under new ownership starting with a new pop-up store at Galleria Dallas, marking the official relaunch of Z Gallerie.
According to a release, the pop-up features Z Gallerie's Fall/Winter collection, showcasing bold, oversized décor pieces and a glamorous, modern-natural aesthetic.
New owner Scarlett Fan, who is the CEO and Founder of Texas-based Karat Home, is a long-time Z Gallerie admirer who acquired Z Gallerie with a commitment to honor its legacy of glamorous design while introducing a fresh, contemporary perspective for today's design enthusiasts.
"Z Gallerie has always stood for accessible luxury and bold self-expression," Fan says. "As someone who has loved and respected the brand for years, I'm honored to carry its legacy forward, celebrating its iconic aesthetic while reimagining it for a new generation of stylish homes."
Z Gallerie was founded in 1979 by siblings Joe Zeiden, Mike Zeiden, and Carole Malfatti as a poster shop in Sherman Oaks, California. It expanded to include home decor and furniture and was the best place to get black lacquered furniture and Patrick Nagel-style prints.
After filing for bankruptcy multiple times, the brand was acquired by Karat Home Inc. in January 2024. The Dallas pop-up marks their return to physical retail after shuttering 21 U.S. locations in 2023 including locations at 5225 Alpha Rd. in North Dallas and at 5133 Marathon Ave. in Fort Worth.
The decision to relaunch in Dallas was intentional, Fan says.
"Dallas has an incredible sense of style and sophistication," she says. "It's a city that truly values design and individuality, everything Z Gallerie stands for. We couldn't imagine a better place to begin this next phase."
The Z Gallerie pop-up, located on the second floor of the Galleria, spans 2,000 square feet of immersive retail space, offering an exclusive preview of Z Gallerie’s upcoming full store, with two collections across living, dining, and bedroom categories.