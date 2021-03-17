Real estate mogul's opulent Texas mansion graces market at $34.5 million

Visionary developer Gerald Hines was the looming figure behind some of Texas' most iconic landmarks, including much of Houston's downtown skyline. Now comes a chance to step into his luxurious world — as his palatial estate has hit the market for an astounding price.

Nestled on one of the most desirable streets and neighborhoods in America, The Hines Villa — located at 2920 Lazy Lane Blvd. in Houston — has entered the market for $34.5 million.

Hines’ stunning estate sits on 4.5 acres within walking distance to the exclusive River Oaks Country Club. Inside, the mansion boasts 11 bathrooms and five bedrooms, a 3,000-square-foot atrium with an enclosed pool, full-size tennis court, and manicured grounds.

Not surprisingly, Hines championed a luxe aesthetic for his home, which featured Italian-style villa influences evocative of his holidays in Tuscany. He called it "Adagio," a musical term meaning "slow tempo."

The mogul, who passed away last August at the age of 95, enlisted world-renowned, New York-based Robert A.M. Stern Architects to design the 17,000-square-foot estate. It was completed in 1992, according to press materials.

Hines is widely regarded and regularly honored as a leading visionary in the commercial real estate industry. He engineered his Hines firm from an entrepreneurial startup in Houston in 1957 into an international powerhouse that has developed, owned, and managed some of the world’s most recognizable architectural landmarks across five continents.

His firm has developed more than 907 projects around the world, including 100 buildings over 25 stories, and the tallest office towers in Texas, Kentucky, New Jersey, Oklahoma, and Italy.

The prestigious property is represented by Cathy Cagle and Patricia Reed of Douglas Elliman.