Sprawling 2,778-acre Texas Hill Country ranch lands on market for $43 million

A 2,778-acre Hill Country gem, featuring two lakes, a creek, a barn, and plentiful wildlife, recently went on the market for $43 million.

Geronimo Springs Ranch, along State Highway 16 and 15 miles north of San Antonio's Loop 1604, sits at the confluence of Bandera, Bexar, and Medina counties. The property, near Helotes, once was part of Charles Armand Schreiner Jr.’s ranching empire. He purchased the ranches in the 1930s. Kitty West Nelson Ferguson, Schreiner’s granddaughter, subsequently inherited the property. The seller is an unidentified “internationally prominent surgeon.”

“The current owner has put in years of work improving the land, while still preserving many of the historical structures,” according to the property listing.

Robert Dullnig of Dullnig Ranch Sales at Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

“A rare gem in this day and age, it is uncommon to find a stretch of prominent land in the Hill Country so close to a major city like San Antonio that has seclusion and privacy,” Dullnig says in a news release. “At Geronimo Springs Ranch, there are hardly any rooftops visible, which makes you feel like you are miles away from it all.”

Highlights of the ranch include: