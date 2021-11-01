There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

East Dallas has long felt like home for Brooke Vawter. The real estate agent, interior designer, and mom of young twins, Judd and Bowen, first moved to the M Streets in 2004 before settling in Lakewood almost two years ago.

"I was born and raised in Rockwall so I'm very familiar with all areas of DFW," Vawter says. "I particularly love older, more established neighborhoods with character, unique architecture, tree-lined streets, and charm. East Dallas has it all, plus easy access to downtown and the airports."

An avid runner — she's run the Boston Marathon before — Vawter also appreciates East Dallas' outdoorsy offerings.

"The neighborhoods are beautiful, filled with trees, and near White Rock Lake trails, which I love for running and biking," she says. "I also love the walkability to restaurants, bars, and other entertainment."

Vawter offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in East Dallas. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

From Mariano's Hacienda to the Alamo Club, Terilli's to Lakewood Landing, Lounge Here to Sister Restaurant, and Cosmo's to Louie's, there is no shortage of great spots for bites and sips.

"I love all our corner wine bars," she says, "like Bodega Wine Bar, for example."

Vawter also calls out The Corner Market for its versatility — "sandwiches, flowers, and gifts, they have it all!" — and the patios at Mi Cocina, Sundown at Granada, Mayer's Garden, and Smoky Rose.

Where to play

Of course White Rock Lake is the main attraction here, for rowing, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding, plus running, biking, and roller-blading around its shores.

"The Dallas Arboretum is gorgeous year-round," says Vawter. "We are members, and really love the concerts and holiday displays."

Where to live

"There's a great blend of decades, from early-1920s Tudors and 1950s-'60s midcentury modern to ranch- and Craftsman-style homes, plus I adore the Spanish Colonial homes, which are rare finds here but do exist," Vawter says. "You also have beautiful, larger, new-construction homes that emulate all these styles as well."

