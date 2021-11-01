There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

"Lower Greenville is the Southwest Airlines of Dallas," says real estate agent Kerry Cameron. "It’s hip, casual, and everyone is super friendly."

Some might even compare Lower Greenville to Austin, with its abundance of local bars and eateries, indie shops, and laid-back vibe. Cameron, a third-generation real estate agent who specializes in first-time homebuyers, immediately noticed the similarities between the two places.

"I was born in Austin and grew up with 'Keep Austin Weird' as my slogan," she says. "I was raised to appreciate live music and good food and support local businesses. Lower Greenville is the closest thing in Dallas that feels like home."

The neighborhood, which Cameron calls "the perfect fusion," has been steadily attracting young couples and families who prize walkability and camaraderie.

"On weekdays, you can walk the kids to school, and on the weekends, you are just minutes away from a bike ride at White Rock Lake," Cameron says. "The area emits happiness and a come-and-go-as-you-are aura, with no need to dress up."

Where to eat & drink

"Wabi House for its sweet corn fritters and veggie ramen, Taquero for the spicy margarita and shrimp tacos, Alamo Club for a cozy Texas experience, and HG Sply Co. for healthy dining — don't miss the rooftop patio!" Cameron says. "Also, The Merchant for coffee, cards, books, and gifts, and Truck Yard for casual fun with friends (you can even bring the dog!)."

Where to play

Looking to take a yoga class, go thrifting, or get a tattoo? Lower Greenville is the place, Cameron says.

She also recommends the Granada Theater for live music, The Labyrinth for "metaphysical fun," and Standard Service for its photo-worthy mural backdrop.

Where to live

Timeless architecture and charming Craftsman-style homes of the 1920s make Lower Greenville special. But among these bungalows are also developments of a new generation — modern townhomes that soar up to four stories high, with rooftop patios and sweeping views of downtown Dallas. "The old meets the new, but it blends in perfectly with the diversity of the neighborhood," Cameron says.

One of these original Craftsman homes is 5602 Richmond Ave., for which Cameron represented the buyer. With shiplap walls and tin ceilings, the three-bedroom, two-bath home had everything — including the friendly ghost of a past owner, who still makes her presence known with creaking noises and doors that open themselves.

"When it came to relocating from Chicago to Dallas, my wife and I focused on several must-haves," says the buyer, Collier Black. "Walkability, schools, the commute, dining/entertainment, and a neighborhood with character. Coming from Chicago, it was important for us to feel a connection with our area and home. Lower Greenville exudes history and a sense of place, so the stars aligned when Kerry recommended our house.”

"It has a terrific story, and we saw it had been loved and cared for by its previous owners. Considering we were first-time homebuyers, Kerry made what could have been a stressful undertaking a joy. Her optimistic outlook, patience, and support made our journey exciting. We're very proud to call Lower Greenville our home, and are looking forward to all the memories we're going to make in this beautiful community."

