Known for its exemplary public schools, Southlake is the type of place where the whole town comes together on Friday nights to cheer on the Carroll Senior High School Dragons football team, which has won the state championship multiple times.

"Once a Dragon, always a Dragon," quips real estate agent Kim Bedwell, who has lived in Southlake for 13 years.

She moved to the area not only for its schools and inclusive programs — Southlake has a Miracle League field for kids with disabilities — but also for the small-town vibe.

"We love the Town Square — it's the hub of our community," she says. "There is always something going on, from art festivals to live music, or families just out dining and shopping."

Bedwell offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Southlake. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

"TruFire has the best craft cocktails," she says. The locally owned Armend's Pizza & Pasta also makes her list, as do Moxie's and Perry's Steakhouse & Grille.

And you can't forget to take the kids to Milwaukee Joe's in the Southlake Town Square for an ice cream cone.

Where to play

A state-of-the-art fitness and aquatics facility, Champions Club at The Marq is a popular workout spot for Southlake residents.

For a breath of fresh air, Bedwell recommends walking the trails at Bob Jones Park or visiting the Bob Jones Nature Center & Preserve.

Where to live

"There is a home here for everyone," Bedwell says, "especially if you like new-construction homes and custom-built traditional homes."

With its year-round golf and sophisticated shopping, Southlake is also a popular executive-relocation town. Just minutes from DFW International Airport, Southlake is close to both Dallas and Fort Worth and their respective attractions.

One of Bedwell's most significant sales is 771 S. Peytonville Ave., which was listed for $2,399,999. The estate offers two treed acres, a charming two-story barn, and a gorgeous home reminiscent of the great country houses of England.

Architectural adornments include 11-foot ceilings on both floors, hardwoods in all bedrooms and living areas, imported tiles, five fireplaces, interior brick walls, a shelf-lined library, and a balcony. The backyard sports a Claffey-built pool, gardens, a fireplace with pizza oven, and spacious, level grounds that are ideal for lawn sports.

