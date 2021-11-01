There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.

While the Park Cities comprise an abundance of beautiful neighborhoods, real estate agent Tessa Mosteller is partial to one in particular: "North of Lovers Lane, between Preston Road and the Tollway, you'll find the enchanting section of University Park known as Idlewild," says Mosteller.

This highly coveted neighborhood offers easy access to the many shops and restaurants along Lovers Lane. Whether you're in the mood for cocktails at Hudson House or a casual meal at Chip's Old-Fashioned Hamburgers, Idlewild puts you within walking distance to all the area hot spots.

Neighborhood residents can sip a latte at Drip Coffee, hop on over to a hair appointment at Osgood O’Neil Salon, then do a little retail therapy at beloved boutique Elements — all just a few blocks from home.

"Idlewild is brimming with green leafy trees, close to numerous parks, and equipped with door-to-door sidewalks ideal for visiting neighbors and enjoying fine dining on foot or bike," Mosteller says.



In addition to its central location and walkability, Mosteller cites its natural beauty and mix of architecture styles as her favorite things about Idlewild.

"The old charm mixed with fine architecture, both in historical homes and newer custom homes, is such a draw," she says. "Being from the Southeast, the trees were what drew me in immediately. I did not realize how important foliage was to me until I did not live with it.”

Mosteller moved into University Park more than 20 years ago, after acting as her own (unofficial) agent.

"I wanted to apply my 12 years of sales and marketing experience to the real estate industry," she says, "and bring my listening skills, attentiveness, and integrity to a market that needed it, and to help others who weren't from here understand the ins and outs of this neighborhood. There is more to the value here than a market analysis."

Mosteller offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in University Park's Idlewild. Here's her guide to the area:

Where to eat & drink

Along with her go-to spots on Lovers Lane, Mosteller enjoys exploring the restaurant scene in other Park Cities neighborhoods nearby. Nonna is Mosteller's No. 1 spot, but Mesero, Carbone's, Cafe Pacific, The Honor Bar, Bistro 31, and Bird Bakery also make her list of favorites.

Where to play

Being close to SMU means easy access to the Meadows Museum and its impressive collections. The George W. Bush Presidential Center also offers fascinating displays related to American and political history.

In her downtime, Mosteller loves to walk up Armstrong Avenue and wander around the Knox-Henderson area, take a class at SculptHouse, and bring her pup for a romp in the dog park.

Where to live

"What makes University Park so historically beautiful is the mix of architecture, age of homes, and styles," Mosteller says. "No one home looks like the other on any given block, and each builder brings their own touch and definitive style. Our neighborhood has given lots of award-winning architects, builders, designers, and landscapers their first start."

One particular home made a major impression on Mosteller: 4346 Overhill Dr.

"It was designed for a celebrity and her husband, from what she envisioned as her dream home as a child growing up in Highland Park," says Mosteller. "When she decided to remain in California, I was able to hire an architect to do a rendering and finish the project for the new owner, who'd also always had a dream to live on Overhill."

