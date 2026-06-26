Bang for Buck
Surprising Dallas neighbor unlocks biggest apartments in DFW for $1,500
Budget-conscious renters searching for the roomiest apartments in the region should look no further than Mesquite. According to a new study, the Dallas suburb boasts the most bang for your buck in terms of space in North Texas.
In 2026, Mesquite residents can rent just shy of 1,000 square feet (a 988-square-foot apartment) for $1,500 per month. That's eight square feet more than what they could get with the same budget last year.
RentCafe's annual report analyzes the places where renters can find the largest apartment sizes across 200 of the most populous U.S. cities for a monthly budget of $1,500. The price per square foot was calculated using the average apartment rent and size per city based on "multifamily properties" containing 50 or more units.
Mesquite offers the most spacious apartment size in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for $1,500, and the city boasts the 10th biggest apartments in Texas on that budget.
Elsewhere in the area, Denton saw the second biggest leap in apartment size nationwide since 2025, the report found. Renters there could lease an 835-square-foot apartment for $1,500 last year, and that has jumped to 862 square feet in 2026.
Dallas renters, on the other hand, will only net an 803-square-foot apartment for the same monthly cost, which is down 11 square feet from last year. Dallas ranks third from the bottom in the statewide list of cities that offer the largest apartments for the $1,500 price tag, with Frisco and Austin ranking even lower. Apartment hunters in Frisco will get only 798 square feet for $1,500.
Here's how much space you can get for $1,500 elsewhere in Dallas-Fort Worth this year, from largest to smallest:
- Arlington – 927 square feet
- Garland – 924 square feet
- Fort Worth – 913 square feet
- McKinney – 885 square feet
- Grand Prairie – 873 square feet
- Irving – 859 square feet
- Plano – 820 square feet
For the second year in a row, South Texas is the region that has the most spacious apartments for a $1,500 monthly budget, RentCafe found.
McAllen leads the nation with the biggest apartment size – at 1,378 square feet – which is large enough for a three- or four-bedroom unit.
"With rents averaging just $993 and the typical apartment measuring 912 square feet, McAllen renters get a lot more space for their money than most Americans do within that monthly budget," the report said. "Still, that figure is down slightly from last year’s 1,393 square feet — a sign that even the most affordable markets are starting to tighten."
McAllen neighbor Brownsville ranks fourth statewide with apartments spanning 1,213 square feet for the same budget.
These are the top 10 Texas cities that offer the biggest apartments for $1,500 in 2026:
- No. 1 – McAllen (1,378 square feet)
- No. 2 – Amarillo (1,237 square feet)
- No. 3 – Lubbock (1,217 square feet)
- No. 4 – Brownsville (1,213 square feet)
- No. 5 – El Paso (1,128 square feet)
- No. 6 – Pasadena (1,125 square feet)
- No. 7 – Corpus Christi (1,115 square feet)
- No. 8 – Killeen (1,058 square feet)
- No. 9 – San Antonio (1,023 square feet)
- No. 10 – Mesquite (988 square feet)