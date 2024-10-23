Henderson Avenue News
City of Dallas issues work stop order on Henderson Avenue development
A major mixed-use development that just broke ground on Henderson Avenue in Dallas is temporarily on hold.
The project, announced on October 14, is a mammoth 161,000-square-foot mixed-use development combining retail, restaurants, and office space, planned for a quarter-mile stretch of grassy lots on Henderson Avenue between Glencoe Street and McMillan Avenue at the eastern end of Henderson Avenue.
The development is led by Acadia Realty Trust and Ignite-Rebees, a partnership between Tristan Simon, a Dallas restaurateur turned real estate developer; and Mark Masinter, chairman of Global Retail for Newmark, a New York real estate services firm. Both have long histories with Henderson Avenue.
Ground has been broken. Trucks are on site. The ground has been leveled. Fences have been erected.
However, a bright orange STOP WORK ORDER sign has been posted at the site, dated October 21 and signed by a Dallas zoning inspector, stating that "The project and building permit is currently on hold. So, discontinue all construction-related work immediately."
A city representative was not available for comment. But the development team said in an email that it was only a temporary work stoppage.
"The city requested additional detail on approved permit drawings," their statement said. "Work will resume on Friday."
It's uncertain which part of the development required additional detail. It is surely a complicated project comprising 10 "architecturally distinct" buildings, lined with landscaped walkways, pocketed with multiple public spaces, as well as an underground parking lot with 500 subgrade parking spaces.
Any one of those elements could require additional detail.
The history of the site dates back to 201, when Open Realty, Tristan Simon, and Los Angeles-based CIM Group acquired a portfolio of retail properties along Henderson Avenue as well as the new development site. The portfolio was acquired by Acadia Realty Trust in 2022; Acadia Realty Trust specializes in the acquisition, redevelopment, and management of open air retail properties.
Acadia Realty Trust and Ignite-Rebees also own and operate 120,000 square feet of existing retail and restaurant space along Henderson Avenue.
Their goals included crafting the office building as the first office project in North Texas to be fully “hotelized” — giving tenants access to on-premise food and beverage and a professionally-trained hospitality staff.