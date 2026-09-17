on the market
4 equestrian estates near Dallas trot onto the market at $2 million and up
Living in one of the state's biggest and busiest metropolitan areas comes with its own benefits, but it can feel a lot more freeing to escape to the countryside with acres of land to call your own. For North Texas residents who want to make the leap, four sprawling equestrian estates have just hit the market, all within a short drive of Dallas.
The four separate properties are located in four directions of DFW — Murchison, Wills Point, Alvarado, and Cross Roads. Together, the four extraordinary ranches span 432 total acres, with each offering world-class equestrian facilities and over-the-top amenities that produce the perfect "elevated lifestyle that defines luxury ranch living in Texas."
The massive, well-equipped properties come with equally hefty price tags, spanning $1.99 million to $10.8 million. All are listed by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. Here are the details of each:
An equine rescue's former home
The Pegasus Horse Farm has served as the home base for North Texas horse rescue The Pegasus Project since its founding in 2009, but the 96-acre ranch is now on the market for just under $2 million in anticipation of the nonprofit owners' relocation to New Mexico.
Pegasus Horse Farm in Murchison.Photo courtesy of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
The farm is located at 7111 FM 2339 in Murchison, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas. It boasts a turnkey equestrian facility, multiple barns, covered arena, covered round pen, horse walker, and 12 fenced pastures on sandy loam soil, which the listing says "provides excellent footing [for horses] and supports lush hay production." A high-producing private well supplies the entire 96.13-acre property.
"Additional improvements include equipment and storage barns, fertile hay meadows and wooded pastures, ponds, Electrobraid fencing, and even a grass airstrip with a metal hangar," the listing says. "While much of the ranch is open pasture, the western section offers two wooded areas with trails, two ponds and the secluded owner’s compound nestled among mature trees."
Additional highlights of the Pegasus Horse Farm include:
- An owner's compound with a 640-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin with an attached multi-vehicle carport
- A 450-square-foot guest cabin
- A two-stall Ulrich horse barn with a feed room
- Four wooden utility sheds
- 14 run-in sheds throughout the pastures
- A hay barn with five stalls and updated sliding barn doors
- Two ponds
This expansive property just an hour east of Dallas is as private as it gets, and it's on the market for $3.75 million. The Pharme — situated at 1050 Vz County Road 3704 in Wills Point — sits on 190 acres of native woods and park-like hay pastures. The property's entrance can only be accessed through a private gate at the end of a winding 1,400-foot private county road for the ultimate sense of privacy.
The Pharme in Wills Point is the largest ranch of the four, spanning 190 acres.Photo courtesy of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
- A five-acre lake with a screened-in pavilion nearby
- Nine stock tanks to support livestock operations
- A small vegetable garden with four raised garden beds
- A 4,520-square-foot primary residence with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, plus covered walkway that connects to a garage, barn, and workshop
- Multiple original wood cabins and barns
- Irrigated landscaping
The Walnut Creek Horse Farm in Alvarado is the perfect property for North Texans that want to enjoy everything the Metroplex has to offer without having to compromise on distance, as long as they have $9.5 million to spend.
Walnut Creek Horse Farm is on the market for $9.5 million.Photo courtesy of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
The ranch also has multiple residences: a 4,171-square-foot primary residence with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a guest residence, and housing for staff. A swimming pool adds a luxe amenity for hot summer days.
"Thoughtfully planned and exceptionally maintained, Walnut Creek Horse Farm is designed to operate efficiently and seamlessly, with every improvement carefully positioned to support both horse and rider," the listing said. "The combination of water features, mature trees, open pastures, and thoughtfully designed improvements creates an exceptional setting for both recreation and everyday ranch living."
An upscale polo estate with a private hangar and helipad
The 52-acre Mayer Ranch Equestrian estate is the former training facility for Southern Methodist University's Mustangs Polo Team. The immaculately maintained property is located at 3800 Historic Lane in Cross Roads, less than 45 miles northeast of Dallas. It's the priciest of the properties, listed at $10.8 million.
The estate has a regulation outdoor polo field and covered polo arena, complete with viewing areas, seating, and a scoreboard — but that's barely scratching the surface of the property's luxury. The future owner can use the property's exclusive helipad to travel when Dallas traffic is too jammed, and can park their personal aircraft in the nearby private helicopter hangar.
Multiple barns are spread out across the property with 60 total stalls for horses or livestock, and everything is positioned within view of the ranch's 6,000-square-foot primary residence and a separate 1,600-square-foot office building.
Other recreational opportunities available at the Mayer Ranch include stock tank fishing, dove hunting, horseback riding, and more.