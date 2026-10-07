Safety First
2 Dallas neighbors top list of safest cities for new homeowners
Roughly 15 miles separate two fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs, McKinney and Frisco. Yet they share highly coveted territory in the safety department.
Home security system company Vivint has put McKinney at No. 2 and Frisco at No. 4 in its ranking of the safest U.S. cities for new homeowners.
Vivint analyzed 93 U.S. cities based on 2025 property crime rates, share of homeowners under 35, share of recent movers, and employment of security and fire alarm installers. Property crime rates carried the greatest weight.
McKinney and Frisco both benefited from low rates for property crimes, with McKinney at No. 2 and Frisco at No. 3 in this category. McKinney posted a rate of 680 incidents per 100,000 residents, according to Vivint, and Frisco had a rate of 789.4 incidents per 100,000 residents.
The two suburbs also tied in a few categories, which were based on metro-level data. They ranked No. 12 for employment of security and fire alarm installers; No. 29 in the recent-mover category; and No. 35 in the young-homeowner category.
McKinney and Frisco aren’t strangers to high rankings in safety studies. In 2025, a SmartAsset list of the country’s safest suburbs ranked McKinney at No. 9 and Frisco at No. 10.
Here are the rankings for other North Texas cities in the Vivint study:
- Plano ranked 11th
- Garland ranked 16th
- Irving ranked 18th
- Arlington ranked 24th
- Fort Worth ranked 28th
- Dallas ranked 66th
Vivint ranked Texas' other major metros as follows:
- Austin ranked 20th
- San Antonio ranked 53rd
- Houston ranked 57th
Port St. Lucie, Florida, topped the Vivint list, thanks largely to its No. 1 showing in the category for property crime rates.