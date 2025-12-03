Your Expert Guide
Midway Hollow: A blend of home styles with a strong sense of community
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
---
Looking for a mix of more established homes and new-builds? You'll find it in Midway Hollow, just north of Dallas Love Field Airport and west of Preston Hollow.
Real estate agent Jennifer Shindler has lived there for nearly a decade, enticed by its central location and nearby amenities. However, she has been introducing others to the neighborhood for nearly 20 years.
"I love the sense of community, character, large lot sizes, mature trees, and the different types of architecture throughout the neighborhood," says Shindler.
Shindler offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Midway Hollow. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
The neighborhood is only a short drive to Preston Center, Lovers and Inwood, and Preston Royal, with each boasting several delicious restaurants. Claremont Neighborhood Grill is a particular favorite, but Shindler would also add Lovers Seafood & Market, Eatzi's, Anchor Bar, Bobbie's Airway Grill, R+D Kitchen, Hillstone, and Jose to the list.
Central Market and Trader Joe's are also nearby for convenient gourmet groceries.
Where to play
"Midway Hollow is definitely a nice place to go on neighborhood walks under a canopy of trees," says Shindler. "You'll see plenty of kids out playing and dogs being walked. It’s also fun to cross Midway Road and walk the hills of Old Preston Hollow."
Being so close to Dallas Love Field Airport means easy access to the Frontiers of Flight Museum, and Bachman Lake is also nearby.
For shopping, Shindler recommends dropping by Nicholson-Hardie, St. Bernard Sports, NorthPark Center, Tootsies, Sample House, and Swoozie's, just to name a few.
Where to live
Shindler points out that most of the neighborhood's original homes are 1950s ranch-style, with some midcentury modern homes sprinkled in here and there. There is also a lot of new construction that runs the gamut from traditional to transitional to contemporary.
One such transitional is 4119 Dunhaven Rd., a current listing by the agent.
It's an entertainer's dream, with an open-plan kitchen sporting quartz countertops, a double oven, and built-in refrigerator, plus a caterer's kitchen outfitted with a wine fridge, microwave, and walk-in pantry.
The spacious primary suite is downstairs, with an additional guest suite up plus two more bedrooms and a flexible game room that could also function as a second home office or a home gym. In the backyard, a gas fireplace and built-in Lynx grill make the patio ready for year-round enjoyment.
---
Jennifer Shindler lives, works, and plays in Midway Hollow. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email jshindler@briggsfreeman.com, or call 214-215-5181.