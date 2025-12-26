For some, New Year's Eve is the star event of the year: a chance to get dressed up, clink champagne flutes, and dance the night away. For others, the real event comes the following morning, with loose pants, mimosa carafes, and carb-heavy brunch buffets. This list is for the latter group. (For those seeking tips on New Year's Eve, click here.)
Here are all the Dallas restaurants serving brunch on New Year's Day 2026:
Barcelona Wine Bar. Brunch on Henderson Avenue with tapas and dishes such as the vegetable Benedict, olive oil pancakes, chorizo montadito, or tres leches overnight oats. 12 pm-12 am. Price a la carte. 469-862-8500.
Bar Louie. Restaurant chain at Toyota Music Factory will have a Boozy Brunch starting early at 10 am with a menu that includes cinnamon doughnut holes, bacon & egg flatbread, salmon sliders, and baked Western omelet. Price a la carte. 469-472-1050.
Blue Mesa Grill. Southwestern restaurant will host a jumbo verson of their trademark buffet with New Year’s specials including beef tenderloin chimichurri, ginger chipotle glazed ham, brisket, red chile salmon, shrimp & grits, black-eyed peas, and greens, adobe pie (an original version of tamales) in both chicken and black bean; plus omelet station, Belgian waffles with fried chicken, taco bar, salads, dessert bar, plus peach bellinis and mimosas. $45, or $15 for 11 and under. 9 am-4 pm. Dallas 972-934-0165, Plano 214-387-4407.
Bread Winners. Cafe chain has all the pastries, bagels, tacos, and other breakfast specials, along with specialty coffees, juices, and brunch cocktails like three kinds of mimosas, Bloody Marys, Bloody Marias, and espresso martinis. NorthPark Center 10 am-4 pm, Plano, Uptown, and Watters Creek 8 am-3 pm. NorthPark 214-556-3248, Plano 214-556-8779, Uptown 214-556-1334, Watters Creek 469-706-6026.
Commons Club. Virgin Hotel bar will host a Recovery Brunch featuring $7 mimosas, $10 Bloody Marys, and a selection of brunch dishes, such as pancakes. 11 am-2 pm. 469-436-7150.
Cru Wine Bar & Bistro. Upscale wine bar chain will serve a bountiful brunch with crab cake benedict, steak & eggs, goat cheese beignets, avocado toast, pear & gorgonzola pizza, Napa burger, Cobb salad, grilled cheese sandwich with tomato basil soup, chocolate fondue for the table, plus cocktails including their signature peach bellini, bellini cipriano, and orange mimosa. Prices a la carte. 11:30 am-3 pm. Plano 972-473-7445, Fort Worth 817-737-9463.
Elm & Good. Restaurant at the historic Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Deep Ellum is kicking off the new year with a pajama brunch, inviting diners to show up in their coziest sleepwear for an easy, low-pressure start to 2026. The menu will feature comfort-driven favorites like the Country Fried Duck & Waffle, Eggs Benedict with brisket on a cornbread biscuit, and Shortstack Pancakes, plus brunch cocktails like the French Seventy-Five and Espresso Martini. 7 am-3 pm. 469-498-2525.
Hotel Zaza. New Year's Day brunch in the ballroom is included with their NYE Bash package that features an overnight stay at the hotel. $75, plus a la carte. 214-550-9500.
Ida Claire. Breakfast and brunch menu featuring chicken fried ribeye, Southern quiche, or lemon poppyseed pancakes. Breakfast 8-11 am; brunch 11 am-4 pm. Addison 214-377-8227.
JW Steakhouse. JW Marriott Dallas Arts District hotel is hosting a New Year's Day brunch buffet with a seafood display, charcuterie board, omelet station, chilaquiles station, pasta station, and carving stations featuring Beef Wellington and harissa lamb leg. $105, or $45 for 11 and under. 10:30 am-2 pm. 214-736-7760.
La Parisienne French Bistro. Both Addison and Frisco locations are hosting New Year’s Day brunch with lobster in a jar, croque monsieur, hot honey chicken sandwich, black truffle soufflé, honey-ricotta pancakes, Gruyère mushroom crêpes, and the signature dessert tower. Prices a la carte. 11 am-5 pm. Reservations can be made online. 469-200-5411.
Lochland's Irish Pub. East Dallas pub and beer garden opens at 10 am for the annual New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch offering complimentary black eyed peas for good luck in 2026, frozen palomas and Irish coffee, mimosas, Bloody Marys, and of course Guinness to soothe even the heaviest heads, along with the full brunch menu. 469-677-0174.
Malai Kitchen. Normal brunch menu including banh mi French toast, Thai chicken & waffles, congee with chicken & egg, and ham & egg banh mi. 11 am-3 pm. Preston Center 972-373-4434, Uptown 214-599-7857, Southlake 817-251-9141.
Medium Rare. Greenville Avenue steakhouse will host a New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch. Guests are encouraged to show up in their coziest, classiest, or craziest sleepwear for the chance to win $100 Medium Rare gift cards in four crowd-favorite categories: Best Family Jammies; Most Creative; Best Group Theme; and Most Festive. While judges quietly roam the dining room checking out everyone’s fits, brunch-goers can enjoy steak & eggs, Benedicts, overnight-soaked French toast, and bottomless mimosas. $35. 10 am-5 pm. 972-773-9133.
Mercat Bistro. Harwood District restaurant is open for brunch with pastry baskets, charcuterie, smoked salmon, soups, salads, eggs Benedict, and omelets. Prices a la carte. 10 am-3 pm. 214-953-0917.
Mexican Sugar. Latin restaurant will be offer an extended New Year brunch served January 1 through January 4, with vanilla cinnamon pancakes, tacos, steak & eggs, and brunch cocktails. 11 am-4 pm.
Sassetta. Restaurant at Joule Dallas hotel is hosting a New Year’s day brunch with specials that include oysters al Prosecco for $24, smoked salmon bruschetta on focaccia for $21, porchetta Benedict with poached eggs, hollandaise, & arugula, shakshuka Italiano with pomodoro, eggs, Calabrian chili, pecorino, and sourdough for $20, and bucatini carbonara with guanciale, egg yolk, and Pecorino romano for $20. 7 am-5 pm. 214-748-1300.
State & Allen. Uptown restaurant featuring pancakes, steak & eggs, and shrimp & grits. Prices are a la carte. 10 am-3 pm. 214-239-1990.
Sushi by Scratch. Restaurant will offer The Champagne & Caviar New Year’s Experience on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The experience includes a 17-course, chef-led omakase served at the counter featuring multiple caviar-focused courses, two pours of Champagne (with a non-alcoholic option), and an elevated canapé service upon arrival. $395. Seatings at 5 pm, 7:15 pm, and 9:30 pm nightly are limited but still available and can be reserved here.
Terra. Restaurant at Eataly will host a New Year's brunch with eggs, pastries, artisanal salumi & formaggi, carved rack of lamb, a raw bar with oysters, caviar tartlets, and shrimp cocktail, handmade pasta, and more. 10:30 am-1 pm. 469-759-2800.
Whiskey Cake. Open for brunch with regular brunch menu featuring shrimp & grits, steak frites, deviled eggs, and avocado toast. 10 am-3 pm. 469-941-2253. Available at Las Colinas and Plano locations.