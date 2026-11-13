Sounds like Home
Lakesong brings lakeside living and a new kind of community to Ellis County
When you're looking for a new place to call home, location matters, especially when one commute takes you to Dallas and another to Fort Worth. That's one reason Ellis County deserves a closer look.
Positioned between the two major cities, near where Grand Prairie meets Midlothian, a new master-planned community called Lakesong is beginning to take shape. And while Texas has no shortage of new residential developments, this one has a few things that make it stand out.
Get to know Lakesong
First, there's the sheer size. Lakesong spans more than 2,700 acres, with development expected to unfold over the next twenty years. That's a lot of ground, and a lot of potential.
For perspective, consider Viridian, the successful Arlington master-planned community originally developed by the same group. At 2,300 acres, it's already an impressive development. A decade later, Viridian has an estimated $2 billion in value. Lakesong is even larger, and its development will bring a significant collection of new homes and amenities to Grand Prairie.
Of course, big communities often come with one major drawback: the commute. Many of the region's largest developments require a drive of 60-plus miles north on the tollway. Lakesong offers a different option. Residents will be commuting southwest of Downtown Dallas. It’s a commute that doesn’t involve the familiar grind of the Dallas North Tollway, Central Expressway, or 380.
Then there are the lakes, a pretty compelling feature in their own right. True to its name, Lakesong will be home to Padera Lake, a 100-acre private lake located along Lakesong Boulevard near the community’s entrance off Highway 287, along with the Cove Lake at the heart of the first phase. Plans also call for a heron sanctuary nearby, adding a little extra appreciation for the wildlife that already calls this part of Ellis County home.
A developer with a track record
The team behind Lakesong is Huffines Communities, the developer behind Providence Village, Savannah, Viridian, and other well-known communities.
If you've driven through Viridian, you already have a good idea of the kind of experience Huffines brings to the table. The developer's Solterra community also earned Master-Planned Community of the Year at the Dallas Builders Association's 2025 Awards. In other words, this isn't the team's first big community project, and Lakesong looks like an ambitious next chapter.
Plenty of room to spread out
There's more to Lakesong than homes and streets. Plans set aside approximately 780 acres for parks and open space, more than a quarter of the entire development. Residents can expect multiple fishing ponds and miles of trails connecting the neighborhoods, making it easy to get outside and enjoy the surroundings.
And yes, there's room for the dogs, too. With that much open space, four-legged residents will have plenty of opportunities to stretch their legs.
One of the most interesting features is the community's first amenity center, The Cove Racquet Club (CRC). Set right along the water, it's designed for residents who like to stay active. Planned amenities include a combination tennis and basketball court, a padel court, pickleball courts, a turf practice field, and a tennis backboard for solo practice.
Padel is still a relatively new addition to the local sports scene, so its inclusion is a nice touch. Shade structures, picnic tables, and bar-top seating will also give players a place to relax and catch up between games.
Get outside and play.Photo courtesy of Huffines Communities
A convenient location and strong schools
Lakesong fronts Highway 287, placing it along one of Ellis County's major growth corridors. For families, the school district is another important part of the picture.
The community is served by Midlothian ISD, which ranks among the top 15 percent of school districts in Texas. Students are zoned to Vitovsky Elementary, Frank Seale Middle School, and Midlothian High School. According to U.S. News & World Report, Midlothian High School ranks among the top 25 percent of Texas high schools.
Lots of builders, lots of choices
With more than 2,700 acres to work with, Lakesong has room for a substantial lineup of homebuilders. Current builders include DRB Homes, CastleRock Communities, Chesmar Homes, First Texas Homes, and Sandlin Homes, along with Del Webb.
Del Webb at Lakesong, expected to open in 2027, will be a separate neighborhood within the larger community. Designed for residents ages 55 and older, this age-qualified active adult community is expected to feature approximately 600 homesites and a private amenity program exclusively for its residents.
So, when can you move in?
Not quite yet, but the timeline is taking shape. Phase 1 is expected to include approximately 400 homesites, with options ranging from 50-foot rear-entry lots to 85-foot front-entry lots.
Model homes are expected to open in early 2027, with the first residents anticipated to move in during the middle to latter part of 2027.
The bottom line
Lakesong may look like another Texas master-planned community at first glance, but take a closer look and there's plenty to get excited about. A 100-acre private lake, hundreds of acres of parks and open space, a dedicated racquet club, an impressive roster of builders, and a location southwest of Dallas give this development plenty of potential.
For anyone considering a move to the southern edge of the DFW area, Lakesong is one to keep on the radar.
Get the details at LakesongTexas.com.