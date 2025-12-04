Your Expert Guide
McKinney: A Dallas suburb that blends timeless beauty with modern flair
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
With more than a decade of real estate experience and a lifelong love of design, architecture, and community, Bess Dickson approaches her work with equal parts professionalism, heart, and joy.
A former entrepreneur and a mother of three, Bess brings a refined eye for timeless style, a deep commitment to service, and a firm belief that home is “where life’s next chapter begins.”
“My parents renovated a 100-year-old house when I was growing up,” she says. “That’s where I fell in love with history, lighting, craftsmanship — all the things that make a home feel alive.”
Today, Bess is not only a trusted global real estate advisor but also an active supporter of Dallas-area nonprofit, from Back on My Feet to New Friends New Life. “Every home I sell gives back,” she says. “That’s non-negotiable for me.”
Ask her why she recommends McKinney, and she lights up: “It's an ideal balance of history, heart, and modern amenities."
Bess offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in McKinney. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
McKinney’s food scene leans warm, local, and handcrafted — much like the town itself. Its historic downtown square offers farm-to-table restaurants, artisan coffee shops, bakeries, breweries, and a steady rotation of festivals and food-forward events.
“Craft beer, food trucks, and live music at TUPPS Brewery — it's four acres of laid-back McKinney fun," she says. Newly reimagined in the Mill District, the brewery is one of the best spots in town to meet friends, catch a band, or spend a sunny Saturday.
Sip your way through the annual McKinney Wine & Music Festival in October, where local winemakers and live bands create an fun day out at District 121.
And on Saturdays, stroll through the McKinney Farmers Market in Chestnut Square, where local vendors showcase fresh produce, handmade goods, and unique finds.
Where to play
Whether you’re after nature, live music, sports, or family fun, McKinney delivers with vibrant variety, and many of these are hidden gems even locals may not know about.
“Pack the bikes and cycle Erwin Park’s 10-mile loop, and be sure to pack s'mores to enjoy at the quiet campsites that feel miles from the city," Bess says.
Chestnut Square Historic Village is a living slice of old Texas, featuring blacksmith demos, holiday home tours, and real front-porch conversations.
The Heard Natural Science Museum sits on a 289-acre nature preserve and "is one of my favorite getaways with my grandkids," says Bess. "You can (currently until spring) walk through the woods and happen upon the occasional dinosaur- memory making. Fun fact: The Heard Museum exists because of Bessie Heard. She was a long-time McKinney resident who never married and bequeathed funds for the land at her death. As a Bess, I appreciate the ultimate pay-it-forward gift!"
The Picklr is one of North Texas’ premier pickleball facilities, offering well-lit indoor courts for year-round play. “It's a a great activity, whether winter or summer," she says.
McKinney’s friendly “battle royal” golf rivalry features two beloved courses, Craig Ranch and Stonebridge Ranch, each with die-hard loyalists and beautiful greens.
The heart of McKinney’s community spirit beats strongest during its festivals. The Home for the Holidays Christmas Market at the end of November features crafts and gifts from local makers, while the McKinney Rotary Club Christmas Light Parade in December is "pure magical, rolling charm," Bess says.
Two major developments are also on the horizon: Sunset Amphitheater, a 20,000-seat, next-gen outdoor venue opening for the 2026 touring season, and Cannon Beach, a proposed surf and adventure park with a 4-acre surf lagoon and resort-style amenities.
Where to live
McKinney’s neighborhoods range from storybook historic homes to master-planned communities with lakes, trails, and golf course views. What ties them together, Bess says, is “a timeless beauty with modern flair.”
Stonebridge Ranch is one of McKinney’s most prestigious master-planned communities and is known for its neighborhood villages sporting distinct architectural styles. Bess has represented several properties here, including a beautifully staged home backing one of the golf courses on Oak Hallow.
Just outside Stonebridge — yet benefiting from the same schools — neighborhoods like Forest Lawn offer spacious homes, newer builds, and family-friendly streets.
A one-of-a-kind community, Adriatica Village was inspired by a Croatian seaside town, complete with Mediterranean architecture, waterfront views, and cobblestone charm. “It an unexpected treasure,” Bess says.
For buyers who love porch culture, walkability, and charm, the streets around the Square in Historic Downtown McKinney offer preserved cottages, Victorian architecture, mature trees, and a strong sense of community.
“McKinney feels like a small town with a bit of punch," says Bess. "It’s curated, not chaotic, historic, but never stuck in the past. It’s a place where life slows down just enough for you to enjoy it.”
Bess Dickson works and plays in McKinney. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email bess.dickson@sothebysrealty.com, or call 214-736-3921. Follow Bess on Instagram: @bessdicksonhome.