Ever since she got her real estate license in 2006, Kay Wood has been drawn to Oak Cliff. Two years later she became a resident, having chosen the area not only for its location — while her business is in Dallas, her husband works in Fort Worth — but also for its engaged and diverse community, many of whom have called the South Dallas area home for generations.
"Oak Cliff has great energy," the real estate agent says. "There have always been artists, advocates, and entrepreneurs here. People get involved in big and small ways; neighbors still look out for each other. My family loves to visit our many incredible neighborhood restaurants and participate in community events like the Mardi Gras parade and its Dash for the Beads or iBike Rosemont."
Before she entered real estate, Wood was a college art history professor. Her mother is an architect, so with those two combined Wood likes to say that houses are in her blood. And Oak Cliff has plenty to satisfy her cravings.
"I loved the diversity and integrity of the architecture here," she says. "When I first started showing homes in Oak Cliff, they were so much less expensive than comparable homes in other parts of the city. That's maybe not quite as true now because the secret is out, but Oak Cliff still has a lot of wonderful and affordable neighborhoods."
Wood offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Oak Cliff. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
"There are too many to name!" Wood says. "I do love that I can go to a different great local coffee shop every day of the week. I'm a working mom with three kids — I drink a lot of coffee."
A couple of Wood's new favorite restaurant experiences in the area include sitting on the patio at Cenzo's Pizza & Deli with friends or enjoying date night at Otaru.
"While technically West Dallas, my family loves riding our bikes to Manhattan Project Beer Company or Cibo Divino for dinner," shares Wood. "Nova is such a wonderful neighborhood watering hole, and we always know we can get great a meal and stellar service at Encina. I love the produce at Cox Farms (it's the only place I will buy avocados). The gems of Oak Cliff aren't all that hidden these days. The secret is out."
If you're ready for a full day's eating itinerary, Wood has plenty more to recommend:
For breakfast: Tribal All Day, El Jordan, TacoDeli, Trade's Deli, or Norma's (my kids' favorite).
For tacos (because priorities): Taco Y Vino or Maskaras (but for elotes, always the guy at El Si Hay).
For drinks: Nova, Manhattan Project, Tiny Victories, Ayahuasca at Xaman, The Wild Detectives, and Old Monk OC is a new favorite.
For lunch/dinner: La Bodega, La Campiña, Eno's, Tribal All-Day Cafe, Whisk, the newly relocated Lucia, Written by the Seasons, and the newly opened Pillar.
For coffee: Houndstooth, La Reunion, Wayward, Hola, Davis Street Espresso, Xaman, Little Joy, and Peaberry.
For bakery/dessert: Joy Macarons (especially the pistachio ice cream), Oak Cliff Bread, Cretia's, Melt, Emporium Pies, and Picole are some of our favorites.
Where to play
There are plenty of way to stay active in Oak Cliff. Wood names Stevens Park Golf Course, Oak Cliff Pilates, the Coombs Creek Trail, and Kiest Park as favorites, along with a day spent traversing the Dallas Zoo.
"I'm so looking forward to the forthcoming Halperin Park (formerly Southern Gateway Park, currently being built over I-35 by the Dallas Zoo) and Harold Simmons Park," she notes.
What to see
See a concert at The Kessler, watch new and classic movies — and sometimes live events — at the historic Texas Theater, or spend hours wandering the Bishop Arts District, which is packed with restaurants and boutiques (and is a hot spot for visiting celebrities).
Where to live
"Whatever style of home you want, Oak Cliff has great examples," says Wood. "Tudor? Traditional? Craftsman? Midcentury modern? You name it, we have it."
Wood points out that this is due in part to the area's numerous historic and conservation districts, but also thanks to generations of neighbors taking pride in their homes.
"If you want a Craftsman, you have Winnetka Heights, Kings Highway, Kidd Springs, and Lake Cliff," Wood says, listing Oak Cliff neighborhoods. "If you want a Tudor, Kessler Park has some of the best. For midcentury modern, check out East Kessler, Kiestwood, Wynnewood North, or Wynnewood Hills. Want a Dilbeck? There are a number of them in Stevens Park and L.O. Daniel. Contemporary? Kessler Woods or East Kessler. There are so many more, almost too many to list!"
Kay Wood lives, works, and plays in Oak Cliff. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email kwood@briggsfreeman.com, or call 214-908-5442.