Bishop Arts News
Dallas chef to open neighborhood bistro in former Boulevardier space
The Oak Cliff address that was home to favorite Dallas restaurant Boulevardier has a promising new tenant: Called Pillar, it's a new concept from chef Peja Krstic, owner of Mot Hai Ba, the acclaimed Vietnamese-fusion restaurant in East Dallas.
Pillar will open at 408 N. Bishop Ave. #108, in the space previously occupied by Boulevardier restaurant, which closed in March. According to Krstic, it'll open in the late fall.
Krstic has been at the helm of Mot Hai Ba since 2015. The seasonal contemporary restaurant inspired by flavors of Vietnam has drawn praise and a cult following for its creative twists on north Vietnamese cuisine, earning Tastemaker Awards nominations for Best Restaurant and Best Neighborhood Restaurant.
In 2020, he joined the lineup at AT&T's Discovery District in downtown Dallas, where he currently has an Asian/sushi restaurant called Ichi Dallas. (He also opened a second location of MHB at Victory Park but it closed due to the pandemic.)
"Opening another neighborhood spot is something I've been wanting to do, and I'd been looking for a location for quite some time," Krstic says. "I was sad to hear about Boulevardier closing. It was a favorite place for me and my wife."
Given their personal connection, the couple was thrilled to have the opportunity to do something with the space.
"It'll be a neighborhood restaurant - probably the best way to describe it would be a modern American bistro, with some French and Italian influences," he says. "My cooking style is 'culinary gypsy' — I like to cook everything, I don't see any boundaries. It'd be someplace that could graduate from neighborhood spot to a spot where people go for pre-theater meals and celebrations."
They've started on a remodel to get Boulevardier out and Pillar in, a journey they anticipate will take a few months.
"It's been Boulevardier for the past 12 years and it needs to become Pillar," he says. "The way I am, I like to go organically and let it progress. I know thre'll be somewhat of a whimsical European look, but what's most important is that when you walk in, you feel very comfortable, a place where you can have lunch or dinner three nights a week."
"It's just me and my wife Silvana, we're small operators, but we're proud to get the opportunity to do this in a neighborhood like Oak Cliff," he says.