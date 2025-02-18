More Than a Residence
Selene Uptown Dallas apartments set a new standard for sophistication
Set in the vibrant heart of Uptown Dallas, Selene isn’t just a place to live — it’s a bold declaration of refined sophistication. As the definitive choice for those who demand the pinnacle of urban luxury, Selene sets a new standard for elevated living.
Photo courtesy of Kairoi Residential
A symphony of design
Selene’s architecture is the epitome of modern elegance. From the meticulously hand-selected Italian marble to the sleek, innovative design elements, every detail exudes artistry and precision. These residences are not merely apartments; they are sanctuaries of style, where luxury is imbued into every corner.
Furnished residences are available for those seeking turnkey luxury, while every home features a choice of four designer-curated color schemes to suit individual tastes. Imported Italian cabinetry, complete with soft-close features, adds a touch of refined craftsmanship throughout the kitchens and walk-in closets. Hardwood flooring spans every residence, complementing the modern design aesthetic.
Photo courtesy of Kairoi Residential
Thoughtfully integrated amenities, including Bosch appliances with gas ranges and wine and beverage coolers in select units ensure a home designed for both comfort and convenience. Bathrooms feature walk-in showers and premium Moen fixtures in brushed gold or matte black, while Nest thermostats provide effortless climate control.
Curated amenities for an elevated everyday
At Selene, luxury transcends expectations. The rooftop infinity pool is more than a place to swim; it is a rooftop oasis offering breathtaking views of the Dallas skyline, complete with lounge areas designed for relaxation and connection. The fitness center, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, rejuvenates both body and mind, making wellness an integral part of everyday life.
Photo courtesy of Kairoi Residential
The 24/7 concierge service is a hallmark of Selene’s dedication to its residents. Whether it’s securing exclusive dinner reservations at nearby Uchi or Nuri Steakhouse or coordinating travel arrangements, the experience is seamless and stress-free.
For furry companions, Selene’s pet-friendly ethos ensures that every member of the household is cared for, with dedicated pet areas and walking services included.
Resident-only experiences
At Selene, luxury living extends far beyond your apartment walls. Thoughtfully planned resident events happen multiple times a month and are designed to foster connection, convenience, and a true sense of community.
Imagine unwinding after a long day with a handcrafted cocktail in the breathtaking Skylounge. Interactive mixology classes, led by expert bartenders, offer a hands-on experience in crafting classic and innovative cocktails.
Networking events bring together a diverse mix of professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives, offering a unique space to build meaningful connections.
Residents also enjoy exclusive pop-up shopping experiences featuring boutique vendors, offering everything from high-end fashion to artisanal goods.
Seasonal events such as build-a-bloom flower arranging and pet of the month are complemented by breakfast taco bars and live music in the evenings, helping residents live exceptionally year-round.
Exclusive penthouse living
For those who crave the ultimate in exclusivity, Selene’s penthouses deliver unparalleled luxury. With private elevator access, expansive layouts, and outdoor terraces boasting panoramic city views, these residences redefine indulgence. Elevated finishes include upgraded Thermador appliances and motorized window shades that harmonize light and ambience effortlessly.
Photo courtesy of Kairoi Residential
Penthouse living also comes with bespoke services such as personalized move-in coordination, interior design consultations, and enhanced housekeeping options, including daily tidying and linen services. This level of care ensures that life at Selene is nothing short of extraordinary.
The Selene lifestyle
In Uptown Dallas, where vibrancy meets elegance, Selene stands as a beacon for those who demand the best. It’s not just about where you live — it’s about how you live. And at Selene, every moment is elevated, every experience enriched. Selene isn’t just Uptown. Selene is Uptown.
