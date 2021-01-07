Breakfast is cooking at new restaurant in Lewisville's Castle Hills

The bacon's sizzling at The Castle Hills Village Shops in Lewisville with the opening of Hills Café, a new spot specializing in breakfast, lunch, and that most important of meals, brunch.

Hills Café is from Sung "Sam" yub Jung, who also runs three locations of Starwood Café, the not-dissimilar breakfast-and-lunch concept, in McKinney and Frisco.

According to a release, he decided to open Hills Café in Castle Hills because he appreciated the sense of community and local support.

"The setting that overlooks Lake Avalon is unique, and so is the support of the neighborhood, not just for our new restaurant but for all of the restaurants and retailers here," he says in a statement. "We were immediately welcomed by the community and are so pleased to be here."

The menu includes omelets, pancakes, French toast, Belgian waffles, and some special dishes:

fresh grilled asparagus with eggs and hollandaise sauce

Crepes with mushrooms, spinach, and tomato cream sauce

Sam's Breakfast Tacos with scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, salsa, and bacon

Lunch items include

Cuban panini with pulled pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese and chipotle mayo

rosemary chicken salad on a croissant

Composed Salad with honey-smoked salmon, calamata olives, feta, roasted red peppers, and mixed greens

For dining-in, he's made the café a bright and airy space, appointed with fresh flowers and greenery. He also offers takeout via Uber Eats and DoorDash. Hours are Monday-Friday 7:30 am-2:30 pm, and Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 am-3 pm.

Hills Cafe opened December 22 and joins other restaurants such as PI.E 3.14 Everyday Eatery, The Grind Burger Bar, and Ramen Izakaya Akira in The Castle Hills Village Shops, located at 2520 King Arthur Blvd.

Castle Hills is Lewisville's 2,900-acre master-planned and mixed-use community which debuted in 1998, and includes two mixed-use communities: The Realm at Castle Hills and Crown Centre at Castle Hills.

The Castle Hills Village Shops has a number of retailers including The London Baker and Sophia’s Kitchen coffee shop, plus hair salon, dry cleaners, medical offices, convenience store, outdoor plaza, stage, and water features, and is surrounded by homes, apartments, and offices, creating what Jung calls a "built-in audience."