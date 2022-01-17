Fresh and healthy dishes for 2022 brighten up this Dallas restaurant news

This roundup of Dallas dining news is brimming with freshness. There are new dishes, new openings, and best of all, wine — there's plenty of wine to go around right now.

Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:

Cattiva Mattina is a new Italian fusion restaurant that opened in December at 4112 Legacy Dr. in Frisco. Co-owner Catherine Zhang, a student and former chef, says she wanted to create something unique, healthy, and eco-friendly. They don't have much of an online presence yet, but their menu includes pastas, sandwiches, toasts, and coffee & teas. They're also BYOB.

Dutch Bros. Coffee, a chain based in Oregon, is celebrating the grand opening a location in Richardson at 815 W. Arapaho Rd., in a shopping center with a Tom Thumb, on January 21. It's a new build space in the parking lot with a drive-thru. That brings them to 50 locations open or planned for Texas, including 10 across Dallas-Fort Worth, although that's mostly Fort Worth, and mostly in outlying suburbs like North Richland Hills. Their shops don't have phones, or at least not listed.

Homestead Winery has opened a tasting room in Plano at 3921 Coit Rd. where it will serve its trademark sherry, port, and red wine. This is their third tasting room, following locations in Ivanhoe and Denison.

Soupcon Wine Lounge is a new wine retail and tasting lounge at 3405 Long Prairie Rd. in Flower Mound with wines, charcuterie, and sandwiches.

Rosatti's Pizza Fritta is a new pizzeria opening in the Elmwood neighborhood of Oak Cliff at 2109 S. Edgefield Ave., IE the former Grassroots Kitchen, which closed in February 2020. Rosatti's is from David Rice, chef and owner of Italian restaurant Bocce, which closed in 2019. According to comments on Facebook, the restaurant will have rotisserie chicken plus favorites from Bocce.

Trompo, the taqueria from Luis Olvera, closed its Oak Cliff location on Christmas Eve. The East Dallas location at 4201 Gaston Ave. is still open.

Luna Grill has four new Mediterranean bowls: Classic Mediterranean, Keto, Vegetarian, and Vegan. It starts with the Classic Luna Vida Bowl featuring salmon on lettuce with lemon vinaigrette, Greek cabbage, chickpea salad, cucumber, tomato and feta drizzled with housemade tzatziki. Keto Bowl swaps in spicy feta., while the Vegan and Vegetarian Bowls swap falafel for salmon.

Bonefish Grill has new seasonal dishes and cocktails including Alaskan sablefish topped with spinach and jumbo lump crab, Baja Scallops + Shrimp Scampi Pasta, and molten Chocolate Lava Cake. Winter White Cosmo has Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, lime juice, and frozen cranberries.

Son of a Butcher has brought back its Prime Rib Slider with horseradish aioli, arugula, and fried onions, at Lower Greenville only through January 31. They also have a new Chai Shake with chai, caramel, whipped cream, nutmeg, and cinnamon, also through January 31, and with a boozy option for $2 at Lower Greenville.

Flower Child is featuring a special Whole30 menu item during January by cookbook author Alex Snodgrass: Alex's Epic Baked Meatballs have grass-fed beef, cremini mushroom, cauliflower risotto, tomato, cashew, and basil, and are $16.

Manhattan Project Beer Co. is now serving breakfast every day. The kitchen opens at 7:30 am with yogurt, arepas, and items for grab and go or stay to hang out and take advantage of their free wifi.

Salad and Go has three new seasonal items: Winter Harvest Salad with beets, sweet potatoes, farro, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, feta cheese, Romaine, and organic mixed greens, with choice of chicken or tofu, topped with a new Champagne Vinaigrette, available as a salad or wrap; Three Bean Chili which is vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free; and Sangria Lemonade.

Roots Market and Juicery has a new COVID-19 Immunity Booster Kit that includes 16-ounce bottle of ginger, Colds Cocktail Herbal Supplement, five-ounce Super Booster Shot, two Immune Booster juices, two Cold Kicker juices, and Turmeric Tea by La Colombe. The kit is $79 and available at Roots Fitzhugh, Roots Lakewood, and online.

Punch Bowl Social in Deep Ellum has five mocktails: Toronja y Chile with grapefruit syrup, lime juice, chile, honey, and sparkling water; Chef’s Cup with muddled lemon and strawberry, honey ginger syrup, and sparkling water; Strawberry Rhubarb Fizz with strawberry syrup, Fee Brothers Rhubarb Bitters, and sparkling water; Watermelon Palmer with watermelon tea syrup, and lemon juice; and Blueberry Lemonade Fizz with blueberry syrup and lemon juice.

Sloane's Corner has two limited-edition specialty cocktails available through January 31: Lunar 75 is a citrusy twist on a classic gin cocktail with Hendrick's Lunar gin, kumquat, and lemon juice. Back in Black is a sophisticated take on a Maple Old Fashioned with Whistlepig Piggyback rye, maple bitters, barrel-aged maple syrup, and angostura bitters.

Boba Republic at 100 Legacy Dr #102, Plano is featuring three drinks: Thai tea, a smoky, caffeinated black tea with creamer, served cold or hot; Taro Milk Tea Jasmine tea sweetened with in-house syrup, taro flavoring, and soy milk; and Vietnamese Coffee Frap, with Vietnamese coffee blended ice cream and in-house sweetener.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer has a new flavor: Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, with effervescence, lime juice, and tequila flavor. It comes in a 12-pack of 12 oz slim cans, with 4.7% alcohol by volume and 100 calories.

Lakewood Brewing is making last year's seasonal Tangerine Queen, an American Wheat beer with orange peel and tangerine, a year-round product.

Frito-Lay has new Lay's Layers, a multi-dimensional potato "bite" with layers of crispiness, in two flavors: Sour Cream & Onion, and Three Cheese, blending cheddar, parmesan, and gouda. From what it looks like on the package, the chips seem to be ball-shaped with a wavy chip membrane across the center.

Einstein Bros. Bagels has a new Take & Toast Bagels line, now available at Walmart. They're ready-to-bake bagels in five-packs in the most popular flavors for $4.48 per sleeve: Plain, Everything, Cinnamon Raise, and Asiago.

AT&T Stadium has entered a three-year partnership with Sweet Earth Mindful Chik'n, featuring their plant-based chick'n in dishes that include: Buffalo Chick'n Nachos, Touchdown Tater Tots, Chick'n Avocado Wrap, and Chopped Chik'n Salad.

Sprinkles is launching a year-long zodiac-inspired series of cupcakes, with a new cupcake for each zodiac sign, crafted with astrology authority Sanctuary. The first is a miso caramel cupcake – a caramel cake with miso-spiked caramel filling and cream cheese frosting, which will debut on January 24 at the bakery at The Plaza Preston Center off Northwest Highway.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit has issued its second cookbook, called Behind the BBQ: Recipes, Cocktails & Tall Tales, featuring recipes from Dickey's family members, employees, franchise owners and more. Created with the help of Southwestern Publishing House, it's $35 and can be purchased online.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, the Austin-born burger chain, has acquired Grub Burger Bar, the not-dissimilar burger chain from Bryan, Texas.