Starbucks is heating up new coffee shops in 3 Dallas neighborhoods

Nevermind the hipsters haters, having a Starbucks come to your neighborhood remains a coup, and a handful of areas in Dallas are about to find this out.

The celebrated coffee giant has a number of locations in the works, ranging from North Dallas to Greenville Avenue to East Dallas.

The company almost never announces or even acknowledges openings and is reluctant to confirm. But based on neighborhood notices and online construction sites, these locations are all in motion and, presuming the city of Dallas doesn't get in the way, opening in 2022:

Forest & Central. 7804 Forest Ln. This is a former Schlotzky's, a block west of US-75, that's been closed since 2019. The location comes with the key essential: a drive-thru. It's anticipated to open in the fall.

Greenville & Alta. 1827 Greenville Ave. This is the famous Taco Cabana that was home to the Tango Frogs. It's in the heart of Lower Greenville, about as favorably located as it gets, and with a highly desirable drive-thru, which is rare for the neighborhood. A spokesman for the landlord says that Starbucks is still wending its way through permitting details, but construction is set to start in March, with an opening for early summer.

The neighborhood is ripe: There used to be a Starbucks at 3715 Greenville Ave., at the corner of Martel, that was vastly popular among nearby residents - but it was small, with limited parking and no drive-thru. It closed in 2010, and there's a Gloria's there now.

Casa View. 10305 Ferguson Rd. This location at the Casa View Shopping Center, at the corner of Ferguson and Gus Thomasson, has been the subject of frenzied rumors on Facebook neighborhood pages for at least two years. The neighborhood is in transition and the shopping center has been undergoing a subtle makeover. A spokesperson for Shop Companies, which manages the center, confirmed that it's definitely coming, despite supply chain issues and city delays, with a hoped-for opening by late summer.

The company previously opened three locations in Frisco in fall 2021: