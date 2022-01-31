Seafood restaurant with incredible patio opens at Grand Prairie marina

A location with one of the best patios in Dallas-Fort Worth is now home to a new restaurant: Called Blue Sunshine Patio Bar & Grill, it's a seafood-driven restaurant opening in Grand Prairie at 5700 Lake Ridge Pkwy. off Texas 360, in the space that was previously The Oasis at Joe Pool Lake.

The restaurant was acquired as part of a purchase of Lynn Creek Marina by Dallas-based Suntex, which owns and operates marina properties in California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Blue Sunshine is the name of a marina restaurant in Sarasota, Florida also owned by Suntex.

Joe Pool Lake is 7,500-acre flood control lake built and operated by the Army Corp of Engineers. The lake was filled in 1989 and is always kept 100 percent full. Lynn Creek Marina was built and began operations on July 13, 1990. It has been expanded twice, with 528 wet slips capable of accommodating vessels up to 50 feet, and 116 dry storage stacks for boats up to 28 feet.

The marina also has a rental boat fleet, fishing pier, gasoline dock, boat ramp, and boat service center.

The property was previously owned by Don Walker, who told the Fort Worth Star Telegram that "the Walkers are hanging it up. We’re going to retire. After 75 years doing business in Grand Prairie and 31 at Lynn Creek Marina, it’s been a great ride."

The restaurant, which seats 450, was added in 1992. It's a floating restaurant and bar with one of the greatest views of the lake and the surrounding area.

The new menu leans heavy on seafood with starts that include oysters, fried alligator, seafood-stuffed alligators, nachos, mahi tacos, shrimp cocktail, wings, and fried pickles. It's not exactly cheap - fried pickles are $8 and nachos are $14.

There are salads including a Caesar, wedge, and Cobb; and sandwiches and burgers including a "works" burger with bacon, American cheese, & mushrooms, fish sandwich, Reuben, Louisiana po’boy.

Entrees include catfish, fried shrimp, mahi-mahi crusted in potato, fish & chips with hush puppies and slaw, black Angus ribeye, chicken-fried steak, and chicken-fried chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans, and Texas toast

Other changes the the facility include renaming the Big Kahuna excursion boat, now called The Wave. It can hold 97 passengers and is equipped with slides, coolers, layout chairs, a Bluetooth stereo system, and BBQ grill which the captain and deck hands operate. A golf driving range located adjacent to the marina will be renamed the Lynn Creek Driving Range.

Fun fact: Suntex is owned by Bryan Redmond, husband of Brandi Redmond of Real Housewives of Dallas fame.

"We are excited to take over a staple on Joe Pool Lake in the heart of the southern Dallas suburbs,” says Suntex Marinas VP Michael Warntjes. "We anticipate infusing some immediate capital to improve the amenities and security for guests, while focusing on long-term development of the entire property. We are confident that Lynn Creek will be an excellent reflection of the Suntex experience when completed."