Buzzy burger joint with crimson buns opens at Dallas' Mockingbird Station

Burgers on red buns are happening in Dallas: Wulf Burger, a burger joint that debuted in Frisco in December 2020, is opening its first location in Dallas at Mockingbird Station, in the space next to Rush Bowls at 5331 E. Mockingbird Ln. #125.

That space was most recently occupied by Agu Ramen, which had been there since 2017 but closed during the pandemic.

Their eye-catching signature is their red hamburger buns, tinted using a natural beet extract. But the menu is pretty basic:

grass-fed beef burgers

crispy chicken sandwiches

Impossible burgers

fries

sweet potato fries

A release says they were "previously in Los Angeles and New York only," although they no longer seem to be in either city. Instead, they are currently in Frisco and Dallas only. In Texas, the concept is being launched by Amir Hossein Nasouri Gazani and Fatemeh Bakht.

Their chicken sandwich has a cutesy name: Wulf Chickie Sandie, consisting of crispy chicken tenders on a buttered bun with coleslaw and Wulf Burger's "secret sauce." Russian dressing, maybe?

The Wulf Special Burger consists of two beef patties, American cheese, grilled onions, and "fresh pickles." Huh, aren't pickles inherently not fresh? The Special comes on the red buns and is topped with house-made garlic mustard aioli.

Mockingbird Station is enjoying a little renaissance with a spate of new restaurants and shops opening that include Finch, a restaurant opening in the former Cafe Express space, and Sekushi, a new sushi spot.