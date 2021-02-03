Owners of Dallas bar Off The Cuff in Deep Ellum go west with new boite

A pair of Dallas bar owners are going west with a new bar-restaurant in Fort Worth: Called Pour Decisions, it's from OTC Concepts, who previously opened Off The Cuff, a bar in Deep Ellum.

Owners Tan Mai and Alex Hines have 20-plus years of experience in the food and beverage industry. Hines worked at Stirr and Fat Rabbit; Mai is also a DJ under the name DJ Phathead.

Pour Decisions will be located in Fort Worth's West 7th District, at 2800 Bledsoe St. #200, where it will serve familiar American cuisine and specialty cocktails in a fun, yet comfortable environment.

According to a release, it'll open in the spring.

The menu will be concise, with burgers, wings, and a hot chicken sandwich.

The restaurant is 3,000 square feet with two floors and a pet-friendly patio on the first floor. It will also be instagrammable, says Hines.

"Our goal is that when our guests see the space, they will instantly take their phones out and snap a picture of it to share with their friends because they have never seen it done anywhere else," he says.

Mai stakes out his Tarrant County cred, saying, "I grew up in Keller, just outside of Fort Worth and lived there for 25 years as well as DJ’d at various venues in Downtown Fort Worth and the West 7th District. It's always been a dream of mine to open up a concept near or in my hometown."