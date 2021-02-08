2 farmers markets will open in East Dallas for spring 2021 season

It's supposed to get below freezing in Dallas-Fort Worth this week, but don't let that stop you from celebrating the return of Good Local Markets, the farmers market organization that sets up every weekend in two locations in East Dallas.

According to a release, the market will start back up its location at Lakewood Village Farmers Market, at 6434 E. Mockingbird Ln. on February 14, and will thereafter be held every Sunday through August 15 from 9 am-1 pm.

If you were looking for a fun offbeat Valentine's Day activity, then problem solved.

Good Local Markets showcases all-local produce, meats and eggs, bread and pastries, honey, pickles, jams and specialty foods, as well as local artisans featuring handmade crafts.

Lakewood Village vendors include:

Fruth Farms Southwest

Chandler Family Farm

Highway 19 Farm

Texas Fungus

Along Came Tamale

Rowlett Coffee Roastery

Lost Ruby Ranch

John C Pottery

Tree Folk Farm

several others

The Lakewood Village Farmers Market has a cousin: White Rock Local Market, at 9150 Garland Rd., which will return March 13 and be held every Saturday from 8 am-12 pm through December 18.

Good Local Markets executive director Casey Cutler expresses gratitude that fresh food food offerings and farmers have been deemed "essential" by the COVID-19 powers that be.

"We will continue to take all safety precautions including 10 feet between booths, ample space for socially distanced customers, sanitation stations, no touch shopping and masks," Cutler says.

All Good Local Vendors are certified local, no resellers no distributors. Good Local Markets requires that vendors come from 150 mile radius of Dallas and must grow or make their own products. Good Local staff even visits each farm and ranch to ensure locally grown and ethically raised.