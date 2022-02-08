Coffee shop makes great re-use of former chapel space in East Dallas

For some people, coffee is a religion, so it's perfect that a local coffee chain would be opening a location in what was once a church: Ascension Coffee, a small Dallas-based chain that's been in growth mode, will open its first location in East Dallas at 9353 Garland Rd., in a former chapel building near the increasingly-buzzy intersection of Buckner Boulevard.

Founded in 2012, Ascension is a craft coffee and wine bar that serves a European-café inspired menu with simple, classic bites for breakfast and lunch.

The chain has locations in the Dallas Design District, Uptown/ Crescent Court, Addison, Cypress Waters in Coppell, Frisco, and Fort Worth.

The Design District location was first, serving breakfast all day, lunch, and weekend brunch. Bestsellers include ricotta soufflé pancakes, A-Bar-N Wagyu pastrami hash, steak sandwich, lamb meatballs, Ahi tuna power bowl, and a vegetarian Hippie Bowl.

Drinks include espresso drinks, lattes, pour-overs, and nitro coffee on tap. They were also a local pioneer at incorporating wine and beer as well as coffee.

They blend and roast their own coffee. Founder Russell Hayward oversees the procurement of beans from around the world, while company president and food & beverage veteran Bill Schaffler oversees operations.

The East Dallas neighborhood where they're going has seen a wave of hipster newcomers, starting way back with Hypnotic Donuts, then cocktail bar Lounge Here, then Baldo's Ice Cream, and still more openings in the works including Ellen's Kitchen, which is taking a prominent location in Casa Linda Plaza.

The area does not lack for coffee, with a Starbucks and El Porton both at Casa Linda, along with Cultivar, Well Grounded, and LDU; but many Ascension fans frequent it due to its bigger commitment to food. And the wine. Don't forget the wine.

The building is the former home to White Rock Community Church and was originally slated to be razed, but East Dallas residents rallied to defend the space and saved it from destruction.