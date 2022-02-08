It's never to early to start planning your watching menu for the big football matchup. Even if your party might look a bit smaller this year, the snacks are still a big deal.

Enter this toasty twist on traditional guacamole, which gets an extra boost of color from the fresh pomegranate seeds studded throughout.

With the help of talented chefs and bartenders from around the world, Modelo Negra has crafted a selection of delicious dishes and beer cocktails that represent the very best flavors of Mexico and beyond.

Here's how to make it:

Guacamole with Toasted Walnuts and Pomegranate

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 fresh poblano chile

3/4 cup walnuts

3 ripe medium-large avocados

1/2 medium white onion, into 1/4-inch dice (1/3 cup)

2 tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

Salt

Seeds from 1/2 medium pomegranate, removed from pith (you need a generous 1/2 cup)

Directions

Roast the poblano over an open flame or 4 inches below a broiler, turning regularly, until blackened all over (about 5 minutes for an open flame, 10 minutes for the broiler).

Place in a bowl, cover with a kitchen towel, and let cool until handleable.

Rub the blackened skin off the chile and pull out the stem and seed pod, chop into ¼-inch pieces.

Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Spread the walnuts on a baking sheet and bake them until toasty-aromatic, 8-10 minutes. Cool. Roughly chop about two-thirds of the walnuts, set the remainder aside for garnish.

Scrape the walnuts into a large bowl, along with the diced poblano.

Cut the avocados in half, scoop the flesh from each half into the bowl. With a potato masher, a large fork, or the back of a large spoon, coarsely mash the avocado with the poblano-walnut mixture.

Scoop the onion into a strainer, rinse under cold water, shake off the excess, and add to the avocado, along with the parsley and lime juice.

Stir to combine, then taste and season with salt, usually about 1 tsp.

Scrape the guacamole into a serving dish and sprinkle with the pomegranate seeds and remaining walnuts — and queso fresco, if you wish!

