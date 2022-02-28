Buzzy Uptown Dallas Italian restaurant makes comeback on Henderson Ave

The revival of iconic Italian restaurant Sfuzzi is set to commence: The one-time Uptown Dallas hot spot will re-open in a new location on Henderson Avenue on Friday, March 4.

The restaurant, which is going into the old Capitol Pub space at 2401 Henderson Ave., will be open with upscale Italian food and cocktails including their signature frozen Bellini for dinner and weekend brunch.

First debuting on McKinney Avenue in 1987. the concept has been adopted by This & That Hospitality partners and veteran restaurant/bar operators Brandon Hays and Phil Schanbaum; Hays has a personal connection, having worked there early in his career and knows first-hand of its history as a chic destination for locals and celebrities, with a swanky atmosphere and, at the time, cutting-edge Italian food.

"Recreating this space has been a walk down memory lane," Hays says in a statement. "Everyone we run into has an amazing story to tell us about the birthday they celebrated, the life partner they met, or just an amazing night out they'll never forget. This has been the driving energy and force behind getting this project to the finish line and Phil and I can't wait to have all those wonderful guests back in the doors!"

The menu will include Sfuzzi classics such as:

Chicken Parmesan – breaded chicken breast topped with basil tomato sauce and mozzarella on a bed of spaghetti

Lasagna with house Bolognese, tomato, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan

Pork Chop Piccata – 14 oz. roasted pork chop with saffron risotto in a caper-piccata sauce

Chicken Paillard – oven roasted chicken, cherry tomato, pickled onion, arugula, and parmesan

Filet mignon with truffle butter, carrots, and portobello mashed potatoes

Sea Bass with puttanesca sauce

Italian bites include meatballs, beef carpaccio, asiago & artichoke dip with focaccia, and portobello mushroom fries with tomato aioli.

Pizzas and pastas include sausage rustica pizza with Jimmy's Italian sausage, spicy vodka rigatoni, pesto fusilli with rosemary chicken, and gemelliwith house Bolognese.

Drinks

The drink program was created by acclaimed bartender Fernanda Rossano, who herself worked as a barback at Sfuzzi in 2009. Espress Yourself has Tito’s vodka, NOLA St George, cold brew, and demerara; and the Spritz Thyme has Aperol, grapefruit, lemon, thyme, and prosecco.

Atmosphere

The space has 4,000 square feet inside, with a 2,000 square feet patio. Seating capacity is 80 inside and 120 outside. Design by Wallace Johnson Studios (Sachet, Alice, R&D, Beverly's) embraces Sfuzzi's trademarks that include a wraparound patio, U-shaped bar, a Woodstone wood-burning oven, and a split in the interior, with lounge seating on one side and traditional dining on the other.