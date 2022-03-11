Salad and Go keeps the salads coming with new drive-thru in Fairview

A growing salad chain is continuing its colonization of Dallas-Fort Worth with a new location to the north: Salad and Go, an Arizona-based chain that does drive-thru salads at a low price will open its first restaurant in Fairview, at 351 Stacy Rd., at the intersection of Greenville Avenue, on the eastern edge of Fairview Town Center.

According to a release, it's opening on March 11. This will be the 10th location to open in DFW in less than a year. The chain made its Dallas debut in early 2021 with outlets in downtown Dallas, Richardson, and Plano; they've since opened shops in Carrollton, Watauga, and Fort Worth. That's a lotta salad.

They're well received when they open mainly because of the price: Their salads and wraps are $5.74 and that comes with chicken or tofu at no additional cost. (Steak costs $2.39 extra, just another reason why tofu is better.)

In addition to the low price, they're also convenient: Meals are made-to-order from a drive-thru for fast service.

Their menu includes salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, and soup, and salads are generous in portion, filling a 48-ounce bowl.

Core items include the Cobb and Caesar, but they have a selection of nine salads including BBQ Ranch, Caprese, Winter Harvest, Greek salad, and Jalapeno Ranch.

Five breakfast burritos made with eggs and served with salsa are $2.99. All 24-oz drinks are also $1, including organic iced teas, house-made lemonades as well as a frozen strawberry lemonade.

You can pre-order on the Salad and Go app (available for both iOS and Android) or website, and they're open Monday-Friday from 6:30 am-9 pm, Saturday-Sunday from 7am-9 pm.

It won't stop here: Salad and Go is gearing up to open several more locations throughout Arizona, Texas, Nevada and Oklahoma throughout 2022.

To celebrate the opening, the Fairview store will offering a promotion on March 14 when guests can get a free salad or wrap with the purchase of any $2.99 breakfast burrito from 6:30-10:30 am. The offer is limited to one per person present at the drive-thru.