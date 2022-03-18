Master list of Dallas restaurants serving Easter 2022 brunch and feasts

Easter resonates most profoundly for churchgoers but the holiday also serves as a symbol of spring, an opportunity to pull out the pastels, and most important, a chance to sit down for a celebratory brunch. The big day in 2022 is on April 17, and these Dallas restaurants have already geared up with special dishes and events.

Most of these events take place on Easter Sunday, but some of the offerings run longer, and those exceptions are indicated.

Here's where to dine on Easter 2022.

Bonefish Grill. Special dishes include creamy Caprese Dip, Wood-Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Skewers, Wood-Grilled Salmon Caprese with gnocchi tossed with blistered tomatoes & mozzarella fondue, and seasonal Carrot Lava Cake with a cream cheese molten center, topped with whipped cream.

Carrabba's. Special entrées include Lamb Chops, Filet with Marsala, and Champagne Pasta with Shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, & sautéed mushrooms. The Tramonto in Tuscany cocktail has Lunazul Blanco tequila, sour mix, OJ, and Bonizio Rosso, and there's new Berries & Butter Cake for dessert. Dine-in or takeout.

Davio's. Italian steakhouse in The Colony will serve Easter brunch from 10 am-1:30 pm with Philly cheesesteak spring rolls, country egg frittata, filet mignon & poached eggs, lobster roll, and white cheese pizza with bacon & egg. Dinner menu will be served from 1:30-10 pm with steaks, seafood, tagliatelle Bolognese, and acorn squash with farro. 972-772-4810.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse. Three-course Easter menu includes spring salad, 8-oz filet or salmon paired with crab cake, and strawberry cheesecake. Also honey glazed ham to-go.

Dive Coastal Cuisine. Easter to-go menu includes cheeseboards, crab and salmon board, salads, whole salmon, beef tenderloin, and sides. Must pick up on April 16. 214-891-1700.

El Bolero. Special Easter morning brunch includes Crab Cake, Grilled Swordfish, Braised Short Ribs, and Fried Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream. 214-741-1986.

Encina. Bishop Arts District restaurant is open on Easter for brunch. 469-620-3644.

The French Room. Hotel Adolphus restaurant is debuting the Spring Tea Menu on Easter weekend with bites, champagne, and live harp music. April 15-17. $65, or $30 for 12 and under. 214-651-3615.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop. Taco Family Meal includes choice of two meats (chicken, beef, spicy pork, or grilled veggies), choice of two sides (borracho beans, black beans, refried beans, cilantro-lime rice, Mix-Mex rice), chips & salsa, queso, tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, Butt Burnin' Hot Sauce, in two sizes: regular serves 4-6 for $35, and large serves 6-8, for $50. Order online or at your nearest location.

Hawthorn. Specialty brunch menu available including Chilaquiles, Biscuits and Gravy, French Toast, Avocado Toast, Moon Pie Magic and more. Price varies. April 17. 214-760-1554.

Jellico's at Westin Southlake. Brunch buffet includes yogurt parfait, lemon poppyseed pancakes, frittatas, honey baked ham, and cedar plank salmon. $60. 817-873-1900.

J. Rae's Dallas. Easter-themed cookie decorating kits come with 9 cookies, 3 bags of icing, and decorative sprinkle packets. $35. Available through Sunday, April 17; must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. 214-654-0833.

Malai Kitchen. Special brunch offerings include Salmon Sushi Spring Rolls, Vietnamese BBQ Lamb Chops, Pandanous Grouper, Banana Crème Pie. Plus regular brunch menu. Dallas Preston Center 972-373-4434, Dallas Uptown 214-599-7857, Southlake 817-251-9141, Fort Worth 682-707-3959.

Mercat Bistro. Specialty brunch entrees include Lobster Benedict, Smoked Salmon Crepes, Duck Confit, and Orange Tart. Regular menu also available. $12 - $32. 214-953-0917.

Nuri Grill. Special four-course Easter menu features Tuna Tartare Corn, Fried Egg with Bulgogi, Easter Feast with Ribeye, Tenderloin, Hanger Steak, and Marinated Short Rib, Grilled Asparagus and Earl Grey Crème Brûlée. $60. 972-241-3900.

Pakpao Thai. Brunch includes Moo Yang Nom Kahn, Thai Waffles, Kai Loongkei – Breakfast Eggs, Crab Omelet, and Easter Brunch Punch. 214-749-7002.

Postino Wine Cafe. Old Skool Hippity-Hop Brunch features a DJ spinning 90’s hip-hop tracks on the patio with $6 glasses of wine and pitchers of beer until 5 pm. 972-210-2102.

Rise + Thyme. Easter picnic baskets to-go include Deviled Eggs, Avocado Toast, Mixed Greens, Roasted Lamb & Harissa Wrap, Kale & Shiitake Quiche, Cookies, and Funfetti Cake. Order by April 13, at 5 pm. $100, feeds 4. Plus $20 for pillows and blankets for 2 hours. 972-268-7605.

Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar. Three-course brunch menu features Wanda’s Doughnuts, Carrot Cake French Toast, Caprese Benedict, and Strawberry Tart. $60. 214-782-9807.

Second Floor at The Exchange (Ounce and Ichi Ni San). Easter brunch buffet with breakfast pastries, smoked salmon, fruit, scrambled eggs, bacon, pork sausage, twice cooked potatoes, pork hash, and prime rib carving station. April 17. $50, or $25 for 12 and under. 972-268-7605.

SusieCakes. Special Easter options include Lemon Cake, Easter Wreath Cake, Bunny Cake, SusieCross Decoration, Carrot Cupcakes, Bunny Cupcakes, Happy Easter Cupcakes, Easter Cupcake Decorating Kit, Frosted Sugar Cookie Peeps, Frosted Sugar Cookie Platter with Peeps, and Bunny Cookies. Order between March 28-April 17 at susiecakes.com/locations/.

Ten50 BBQ. Family-size Easter Pitmaster Package, plus a la carte whole Brisket, Spiral Sliced Glazed Ham, Brisket Baked Beans, Five Cheese Mac, Snap’d Green Beans, Whole Key Lime Pie, and Fruit Cobbler. Ordering between March 28–April 13. 1-855-QUE-1050.

III Forks. Exclusive Easter Brunch features upscale brunch favorites including steak & eggs, filet mignon benedict, crabcake benedict, and lobster tail benedict. Plus breakfast breads from the restaurant's local bakery, and a limited a la carte menu of III Forks favorites. $55, for dine-in or curbside to-go by preorder. Children's brunch with pancakes, sausage, and scrambled eggs is $18. 11 am-3 pm. Regular dinner menu from 3-8 pm.

TJ's Seafood Market. Specialty items at Preston Royal include Challah French Toast, Migas, Lobster Rolls, and $5 White Cranberry Mimosas. Preston Royal 214-691-2369, Oak Lawn 214-219-3474.

Toussaint Brasserie. Special Easter brunch with Boeuf Bourguignon Hash, Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes, Lobster Benedict, Pain Perdue, and Frozen French 75. April 17. 214-765-2311.

Wits Steakhouse. Brunch includes Biltong Deviled Eggs, Braai Board, Bagel and Lox, Peri Prawns and Pap, and Mebos French Toast. 214-712-9700.