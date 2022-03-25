Dallas' popular Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex now thrilling diners in Sachse

Sachse is getting some exciting new food and drink, with several new restaurants newly opened (or about to be) at The Station, a 134-acre, $500 million development, including a favorite local Tex-Mex plus a chain dedicated to craft beer.

According to a release, the two newly opened include:

Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex Restaurant , with Mexican and Tex-Mex, margaritas, and cocktails

, with Mexican and Tex-Mex, margaritas, and cocktails The Brass Tap Sachse, with more than 150 global craft beers as well as pub fare and live entertainment

Located on George Bish Turnpike, The Station is a mixed-use entertainment district with residences, office, restaurants, and entertainment, surrounding Sachse's 34-acre Heritage Park. It includes a hospital and multi-facility medical campus; single-family homes; and Linz at The Station, an apartment community that opened in fall 2021.

Getting a Manny's is a coup. The hugely popular concept was founded in 2005 by Manuel "Manny" Rios, a retired Army veteran, and there are currently five locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. Sachse makes six and residents of Sachse and nearby towns such as Wylie have been eagerly awaiting its arrival.

The Brass Tap was founded more than a decade ago and currently has more than 40 locations across the U.S. with eight in DFW, mostly in the suburbs, including Rockwall, North Dallas, Richardson, Allen, Highland Village, Prosper, Roanoke, and Frisco.

At least two more restaurant concepts are set to open at The Station:

Vietnamese kitchen Pho Station will open in April with pho, rice dishes, spring rolls, and pot stickers in a 2,100-square-foot eatery

will open in April with pho, rice dishes, spring rolls, and pot stickers in a 2,100-square-foot eatery American ice cream chain Cold Stone Creamery, opening in summer, serving ice cream, cakes, cookies, pies, and specialty drinks

There's already a phase two for The Station in the works, with additional retail and restaurant space, a 297-unit apartment community, an additional phase of single-family homes, office and industrial buildings as well as the redevelopment of Heritage Park to include playgrounds, water features, dedicated lawns, and amphitheater.